Softbinator Technologies starts trading on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț covid de o zi: 6 suceveni internați, 6 externați și 2 morți

Bilanț covid de o zi: 6 suceveni internați, 6 externați și 2 morți

La nivelul județului, în ultimele 24 de ore au fost internate 6 persoane suspecte de infecție cu Covid – 19, în același interval de timp fiind externată 6 persoane. În aceeași perioadă de referință au decedat 2 persoane ca urmare a infecției cu Covid – 19. Din… [citeste mai departe]

Preotul Vasile Ioana, despre greșeala pe care o fac părinții în ajunul Crăciunului: „Nu aș da copiilor mei niciodată”

Preotul Vasile Ioana, despre greșeala pe care o fac părinții în ajunul Crăciunului: „Nu aș da copiilor mei niciodată”

Părintele Vasile Ioana este unul dintre cei mai apreciați duhovnici români, fiind iubit și ascultat de mulți credincioși. Recent, acesta le-a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției Române și a Libertății, sărbătorită la Alba Iulia. PROGRAMUL activităţilor

21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției Române și a Libertății, sărbătorită la Alba Iulia. PROGRAMUL activităţilor

21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției Române și a Libertății, sărbătorită la Alba Iulia. PROGRAMUL activităţilor 21 Decembrie: Ziua Victoriei Revoluției… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Clujului a urcat la înălțime, pe Biserica Sfântul Mihail - FOTO

Primarul Clujului a urcat la înălțime, pe Biserica Sfântul Mihail - FOTO

Biserica Sfântul Mihail din centrul Clujului este cel mai important monument al orașului. Aceasta este în plin proces de restaurare, iar meșterii au ajuns la nivelul crucii și la turnul bisericii. Ascensiunea spre turla bisericii poate fi făcută numai… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ coronavirus: 743 persoane infectate și 60 decese, dintre care 20 anterioare

Bilanţ coronavirus: 743 persoane infectate și 60 decese, dintre care 20 anterioare

Până astăzi, 17 decembrie, pe teritoriul României au fost înregistrate 1.796.973 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19), dintre care 10.710 sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a renunțat la reducerea pragului de impozitare pentru microîntreprinderi

Guvernul a renunțat la reducerea pragului de impozitare pentru microîntreprinderi

Vladimir Ionescu (b1tv.ro) Guvernul nu va aproba scăderea plafonului încadrare ca microîntreprinderi, măsură ce ar fi urmat să intre în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2022, a anunțat premierul Nicolae Ciucă, vineri, la începutul ședinței de… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia admite test rapid antigen valabil 24 de ore sau un test PCR negativ la intrarea în țară

Grecia admite test rapid antigen valabil 24 de ore sau un test PCR negativ la intrarea în țară

Călătorii străini pot opta pentru un test rapid antigen sau un test PCR negativ la coronavirus pentru a intra în Grecia, a precizat joi guvernul de la Atena, revenind asupra anunţului de miercuri conform căruia… [citeste mai departe]

Un fals orb, prins la volan după ce a primit 170.000 de euro ajutoare

Un fals orb, prins la volan după ce a primit 170.000 de euro ajutoare

Poliția din Italia l-a depistat pe un pretins nevăzător conducând mașina, privind la vitrinele magazinelor în timp ce mergea într-o galerie comercială și învațându-și fiica să meargă pe bicicletă. Un italian care a primit ajutor financiar de la stat ani de zile… [citeste mai departe]

Un test de salivă pozitiv, ieri, la testarea acasă a elevilor!

Un test de salivă pozitiv, ieri, la testarea acasă a elevilor!

Elevii și preșcolarii au fost testați ieri acasă de părinți, cu teste de salivă. Un singur rezultat a fost pozitiv. CE s-a întâmplat: După ce luni, elevii și preșcolarii NU au mai fost testați, din cauza lipsei testelor de salivă, ieri dimineață, părinții au avut ”de lucru”.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru cetățenii RM cu cetățenie română: Guvernul României a aprobat majorarea alocaţiilor pentru copii începând cu 1 ianuarie 2022

Vești bune pentru cetățenii RM cu cetățenie română: Guvernul României a aprobat majorarea alocaţiilor pentru copii începând cu 1 ianuarie 2022

Vești bune pentru cetățenii Republicii Moldova. Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2022, Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Softbinator Technologies starts trading on BVB

Publicat:
Softbinator Technologies starts trading on BVB

(BVB) announced on Thursday that , a Romanian software development company has started trading on BVB under the ticker symbol CODE. managed to attract RON 6mln through a private placement from capital market investors. “The funds raised will be used for expansion in the US and Israel, the […] The post starts trading on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GoCab Software starts trading on BVB

12:56, 09.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that GoCab Software, a company that develops and operates applications used in taxi services debuted on the AeRO market of BVB under the stock ticker CAB. BVB stated that GoCab Software is the 22nd company to go public on the stock exchange this…

Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over E48mln

14:25, 08.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

11:55, 06.12.2021 - Romanian IT company AROBS Transilvania Software started trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement…

Romania parliament endorses PM Ciuca’s grand coalition government

14:00, 25.11.2021 - Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development.…

Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds

11:36, 18.11.2021 -   The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release.  BVB stated…

EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News.  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

14:05, 22.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 6°C
Iasi 0°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 5°C
Timisoara -2°C | 6°C
Constanta 0°C | 7°C
Brasov -1°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 187.729,20 637.729,20
II (5/6) 7 8.939,48 -
III (4/6) 279 224,28 -
IV (3/6) 5.732 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 934.842,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3703
EUR 4.9492
CHF 4.7595
GBP 5.8062
CAD 3.4119
XAU 253.992
JPY 3.8496
CNY 0.6848
AED 1.1898
AUD 3.1283
MDL 0.2472
BGN 2.5305

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec