Softbinator Technologies starts trading on BVB

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that GoCab Software, a company that develops and operates applications used in taxi services debuted on the AeRO market of BVB under the stock ticker CAB. BVB stated that GoCab Software is the 22nd company to go public on the stock exchange this…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

- Romanian IT company AROBS Transilvania Software started trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement…

- Romanian legislators endorsed the grand coalition government of Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, inaugurating a rotating premiership deal to end a two-month long political stalemate. “We can finally offer predictability and guarantee stability and development.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…