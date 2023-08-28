Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel

Stiri Recomandate

Un om de afaceri, Bill Browder, care a fost la un moment dat prieten cu dictatorul rus Putin și cel mai mare investitor din Rusia, se consideră ”inamicul public… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Odobescu, Chilean counterpart extend compassion to victims of Crevedia explosionsRomanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and her Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren Stork on Monday extended messages of compassion… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă orașul de pe Bega se va confrumta cu probleme de genul celor apărute la căminul unde s-a făcut deratizare sau odată cu valul de refugiați de război, nu are unde să cazeze temporar persoanele afectate.… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă astăzi avem alimente bio și tot felul de alte preparate, așa-zis sănătoase, în urmă cu 600 de ani, localnicii celor tei regiuni istorice mâncau și mai… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 3 ani din Brăila şi-a pierdut viaţa, sâmbătă seară, după ce a fost accidentat de un autoturism condus de o femeie care se afla sub influenţa unei substanţe psihoactive, scrie News.ro [citeste mai departe]

Boala a început cu furnicături, apoi nu a mai putut stat în picioare și a rămas paralizată.… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep nu trece prin cea mai bună perioadă a vieții sale pe plan sportiv, dar se pare că și-a gsit liniștea în viața personală, după divorțul de Toni Iuruc. Zilele acestea, ea a fost vizitată la Constanța de cel care,… [citeste mai departe]

Forțele armate ucrainene avansează încet pe front: mișcări de trupe în zona de SudViceministrul apărării de la Kiev, Hanna Maliar, a declarat, luni, că, săptămâna trecută, Forțele Armate ale Ucrainei au eliberat localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Feldru care circula pe bicicletă prin localitate, pe a ajuns, luni, la spital, după ce a fost lovit de un autoturism. La locul accidentului au intervenit echipajul de prim ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de austeritate, cerut cu insistență de premierul Ciolacu, s-a tot lovit de zidul de bugetari care-și pierd privilegiile. Deși se discută de mai bine de o lună despre „ordonanțele austerității”,… [citeste mai departe]


Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel

Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel

A new deal with US firm Westinghouse means that 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Slovakia has diversified its suppliers of crucial energy materials and is now looking to France for another source, according to Euractiv. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants, which, in turn, come exclusively from Russian […] The post Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Brussels urges Romania, Hungary, Croatia to report on green energy

09:35, 17.07.2023 - The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv.  The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

Belgian government signs nuclear extension deal with France’s Engie

10:50, 30.06.2023 - Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year

09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

14:55, 14.06.2023 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…


