Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel A new deal with US firm Westinghouse means that 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Slovakia has diversified its suppliers of crucial energy materials and is now looking to France for another source, according to Euractiv. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants, which, in turn, come exclusively from Russian

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

- Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv. The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

- Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

- Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

- Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…