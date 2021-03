Simona Halep says she has her priorities set on winning another Slam and on a gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, according to tennishead.net. Simona Halep who is currently the world No. 3, says she is not worried about her standing in the rankings and is more motivated by Grand Slams and […] The post Simona Halep focused on titles and Olympic gold over ranking appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .