Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

EXCLUSIV Mesajele prin care PSD își învață politicienii ce să zică în media despre prețurile la Energie. Zid în spatele electricianului de la ANRE care câștigă 12.000 euro/lună

EXCLUSIV Mesajele prin care PSD își învață politicienii ce să zică în media despre prețurile la Energie. Zid în spatele electricianului de la ANRE care câștigă 12.000 euro/lună

În plină criză a facturilor…

Iohannis a promulgat legea prin care Ministerul Sănătății poate vinde dozele de vaccin neutilizate

Iohannis a promulgat legea prin care Ministerul Sănătății poate vinde dozele de vaccin neutilizate

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat marți mai multe decrete, printre care promulgarea legii care aprobă ordonanța de Guvern care permite ca statul să valorifice dozele de vaccin împotriva COVID-19…

Spînu, despre contractul dintre „Moldovagaz" și „Gazprom": Nu poate fi publicat fără acord

Spînu, despre contractul dintre „Moldovagaz” și „Gazprom”: Nu poate fi publicat fără acord

Vicepremierul Andrei Spînu a oferit un scurt comentariu privind scurgerea de date din contractul semnat cu Gazprom. Andrei Spînu a venit cu o reacție pe rețea sa de socializare, și menționează…

Contractul pentru execuția Sălii Polivalente de 5.000 de locuri din Suceava ar putea fi semnat vineri, 25 februarie. La orizont, construirea și a unui stadion nou

Contractul pentru execuția Sălii Polivalente de 5.000 de locuri din Suceava ar putea fi semnat vineri, 25 februarie. La orizont, construirea și a unui stadion nou

Contractul pentru execuția Sălii Polivalente de 5.000 de locuri din municipiul…

Ce are în plus Whatsapp Web în comparație cu aplicația de pe telefon

Ce are în plus Whatsapp Web în comparație cu aplicația de pe telefon

Ce are în plus Whatsapp Web în comparație cu aplicația de pe telefon. Din cauza pandemiei marea majoritate a locurilor de muncă s-au mutat în mediul online, iar grupurile de pe Whatsapp au fost cele mai folosite. Marea majoritatea a angajaților au fost nevoiți…

14 pacienți cu Covid internați în 24 de ore, în spitalele din județul Suceava

14 pacienți cu Covid internați în 24 de ore, în spitalele din județul Suceava

În secțiile Covid ale spitalelor din județul Suceava mai sunt internați 192 de pacienți, în intervalul 21-22 februarie fiind internate 14 persoane și externate 44 de persoane, conform buletinului de presă de marți, de la ora 13.00, remis…

Constanta: Comandament de lucru pentru pregatirea sezonului estival. Cand vor fi finalizate lucrarile de pe bulevardul Aurel Vlaicu

Constanta: Comandament de lucru pentru pregatirea sezonului estival. Cand vor fi finalizate lucrarile de pe bulevardul Aurel Vlaicu

In vederea pregatirii sezonului estival, Primarul municipiului Constanta, Vergil Chitac, conducerea RAJA SA, Confort Urban si Politia Locala,…

FOTO. Alimente, haine și jucării pentru o familie cu cinci copii dintr-un sat din Timiș

FOTO. Alimente, haine și jucării pentru o familie cu cinci copii dintr-un sat din Timiș

Pachete cu alimente, haine și jucării au ajuns la o familie greu încercată din Șanovița. Reprezentanții Asociației Centrul Ortodox din Parohia Ortodoxă Română „Adormirea Maicii Domnului" din Lugoj vor continua să le acorde…

Rusia susţine că vrea dialog cu Occidentul şi că nu ca trimite deocamdată trupe în Donbas

Rusia susţine că vrea dialog cu Occidentul şi că nu ca trimite deocamdată trupe în Donbas

Administraţia Vladimir Putin a anunţat, marţi, că vrea continuarea acţiunilor diplomatice cu Occidentul şi că, deocamdată, nu va trimite trupe în regiunile separatiste ucrainene Lugansk şi Doneţk, a căror independenţă…

ANM: Vreme rece şi schimbătoare până în 6 martie

ANM: Vreme rece şi schimbătoare până în 6 martie

Vremea se va răci considerabil în toată țara, până pe 23 februarie, iar după aceea va fi schimbătoare, spun meteorologii. Vremea va fi schimbătoare sub aspect termic, astfel că vor alterna intervalele reci cu cele calde. În aceste condiții, mediile maximelor se vor situa între 4 și 11 grade, cu…


Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

Publicat:
Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

said on Tuesday that he was suspending the 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, according France24. Scholz said he had ordered a halt to the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline, seen by Western partners and […] The post Scholz says Germany halting 2 project appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


