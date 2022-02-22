Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of weak leadership in the Ukraine crisis and being soft on Russia. Yet on his visit to the Kremlin on Tuesday, he not only stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he seemed to relish it, according to Reuters. Scholz was unexpectedly combative in his…

- Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters. A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

- European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24. Arriving in Berlin after two days…

- French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico. “The Americans will…

- French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

- Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media on Wednesday. Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea and bypasses…