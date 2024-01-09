Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Dezastrele naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde de dolari

Dezastrele naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde de dolariCutremurele din Turcia şi Siria, furtunile din SUA şi alte dezastre naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

Deși România a acceptat toate condițiile puse de Austria, ministrul Predoiu vede momentul intrării în Schengen spre anul 2028

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Cătălin Predoiu, cel care reprezintă România în Consiliul JAI, a făcut o declarație șocantă, în care a susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii au emis o atenționare de ger puternic valabilă până joi dimineața

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare de ger puternic valabilă și în județul Suceava începând de astăzi, ora 10:00 și până joi, 11 ianuarie 2024, ora 10:00. Potrivit meteorologilor vremea va fi rece în toată țara,… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastrele naturale au provocat pagube uriașe în 2023. Asigurările au acoperit mai puțin de jumătate din pierderi

Cutremurele din Turcia şi Siria, furtunile din SUA şi alte dezastre naturale au provocat anul trecut pierderi globale de 250 de miliarde de dolari. Mai puţin de jumătate… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații Tribunalului Sălaj și Judecătoriei Zalău au protestat luni

„La noi anul a sosit, cu proteste am pornit, de fapt nici nu ne-am oprit.”. Luni 08.01.2024 angajatii Tribunalului Salaj si Judecatoriei Zalau au protestat cu pancarte in fata insitutiei. Acestia au inceput protestele la finalul anului 2023, insa nu au… [citeste mai departe]

Inteligenţa Artificială este prezentă în toate formele la Salonul tehnologiei de la Las Vegas

Inteligenţa Artificială este prezentă în toate formele la Salonul tehnologiei de la Las VegasCel mai mare salon mondial al tehnologiei îşi deschide marţi porţile în Las Vegas sub semnul inteligenţei artificiale… [citeste mai departe]

Replicile Doinei Teodoru, care a imitat-o pe Dana Budeanu la „iUmor”. „Cu niște bărbați ca Bordea și Natanticu vă pleacă amețitele din fața televizoarelor”

Doina Teodoru a imitat-o pe Dana Budeanu la „iUmor”, în ediția… [citeste mai departe]

Reținut pentru furt calificat după ce-a plecat acasă cu 6 rame de bronz ale unei matrițe

Un bărbat în vârstă de 46 de ani, din Cojocaru, a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore de polițiștii din Tărtășești pentru suspiciunea de furt calificat.   Potrivit unui comunicat oficial, în noaptea de 26 spre 27 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Imobiliare Constanta: Bloc de 8 etaje in Mamaia! Cine este investitorul

Primaria Constanta a eliberat un certificat de urbanism pentru compania XTC SRL, care doreste sa investeasca in Mamaia. Prin CU 135 din 8 ianuarie 2024, se doreste construirea unui imobil P 5 8E cu functiunea de locuinte colective, amenajare incinta, imprejmuire… [citeste mai departe]


Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine

Publicat:
said on Monday the majority of countries in the were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. military assistance to Ukraine stalled in the U.S. Congress, Scholz insisted on the need

