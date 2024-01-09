Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for UkrainePublicat:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled in the U.S. Congress, Scholz insisted on the need […] The post Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
