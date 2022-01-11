Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

Stiri Recomandate

Măsuri dure în primul județ intrat sub scenariul roșu, în valul cinci. Prefect Cluj: „Am plasat municipiul în cele mai stricte reglementări

Măsuri dure în primul județ intrat sub scenariul roșu, în valul cinci. Prefect Cluj: „Am plasat municipiul în cele mai stricte reglementări

Numărul cazurilor de COVID 19 s-a dublat în ultimele 24 de ore. Astfel, ultima raportare arată aproape 9.000… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta, Centru National la proba de Speedkick, sub coordonarea ACS Marina. O noua sectie, infiintata la clubul de pe litoral (GALERIE FOTO)

Constanta, Centru National la proba de Speedkick, sub coordonarea ACS Marina. O noua sectie, infiintata la clubul de pe litoral (GALERIE FOTO)

In Adunarea Generala, Dan Ungureanu, presedintele Marina Constanta, a subliniat ca anul 2021 a fost unul extraordinar… [citeste mai departe]

OMS avertizează Europa: Omicron ar putea infecta peste 50% din populaţie

OMS avertizează Europa: Omicron ar putea infecta peste 50% din populaţie

Peste 50% dintre europeni ar putea să se infecteze cu varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus în următoarele şase-opt săptămâni, a anunţat marţi directorul pentru Europa al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), citat de Reuters şi AFP, scrie AGERPRES.… [citeste mai departe]

Iași: Crește numărul copiilor cu Covid internați la Iași. Cel mai mic are doar 10 zile

Iași: Crește numărul copiilor cu Covid internați la Iași. Cel mai mic are doar 10 zile

Situația este dramatică la Iași, unde, în doar o zi, numărul pacienților internați la Spitalul pentru Copii Sfânta Maria s-a dublat, iar mulți dintre ei nu au împlinit încă un an.  Doar la unul dintre pacienţi, infecţia… [citeste mai departe]

Secretele MasterChef 2022 s-au aflat. Regula peste care nimeni nu poate trece

Secretele MasterChef 2022 s-au aflat. Regula peste care nimeni nu poate trece

Fanii show-urilor culinare adoră emisiunea Masterchef. Care sunt secretele din spatele proiectului din ediția de anul acesta? Există o regulă pe care nimeni nu o poate încălca? Ce nu trebuie să facă cei prezenți în platourile de filmare? Reguli Masterchef… [citeste mai departe]

Secretar de stat din echipa ministrului Sorin Grindeanu, amendat la el acasă pentru că nu purta mască. „Am comis-o“

Secretar de stat din echipa ministrului Sorin Grindeanu, amendat la el acasă pentru că nu purta mască. „Am comis-o“

Sorin Vrăjitoru, demnitar originar din Călăraşi, fost deputat, secretar de stat în cadrul aparatului propriu de lucru al vicepremierului Sorin Grindeanu, a… [citeste mai departe]

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene Ioan N. Roman Constanta, in doliu

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene Ioan N. Roman Constanta, in doliu

Colectivul Bibliotecii Judetene "Ioan N. Roman" Constanta anunta cu tristete trecerea la cele eterne a fostului coleg Stefan Iordache.Timp de multi ani, Stefan Iordache s a ingrijit de achizitia si evidenta de carte, precum si de colaborarea cu bibliotecile din judet.Actualii… [citeste mai departe]

Reacții în lanț pe fonul crizei energetice. Platforma DA cere demisia lui Andrei Spînu și a lui Vadim Ceban

Reacții în lanț pe fonul crizei energetice. Platforma DA cere demisia lui Andrei Spînu și a lui Vadim Ceban

„Contractul cu Gazprom privind livrarea gazelor naturale a fost negociat neprofesionist, netransparent, cu mare întârziere și în detrimentul intereselor consumatorilor”, declară… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol in cartieul Faleza Nord din Constanta. Locatarii cer ajutorul autoritatilor (VIDEO)

Pericol in cartieul Faleza Nord din Constanta. Locatarii cer ajutorul autoritatilor (VIDEO)

Judetul Constanta se afla pana diseara la ora 23.00 sub atentionare cod galben de vant puternic. Conform ANM, vantul va continua sa prezinte intensificari in estul Munteniei, Dobrogea si in jumatatea de sud a Moldovei,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

Publicat:
Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman said it was positive that Monday’s talks in […] The post Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

12:10, 07.01.2022 - France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -9°C | -1°C
Cluj-Napoca -9°C | 2°C
Timisoara -9°C | -0°C
Constanta -5°C | 1°C
Brasov -10°C | 2°C
Baia Mare -12°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 447.130,80 4.611.262,96
II (5/6) 4 37.260,90 -
III (4/6) 456 326,85 -
IV (3/6) 9.264 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.187.270,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3637
EUR 4.9452
CHF 4.7108
GBP 5.937
CAD 3.4535
XAU 253.275
JPY 3.7804
CNY 0.6846
AED 1.188
AUD 3.1342
MDL 0.2436
BGN 2.5284

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec