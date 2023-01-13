Stiri Recomandate

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

Publicat:
Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military drills. Both countries have since agreed […] The post Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


