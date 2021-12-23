Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

Stiri Recomandate

Studiu: Riscul de internare în spital cu Omicron este cu până la 45 % mai mic decât la varianta Delta de COVIDI-19

Un studiu realizat de Imperial College din Londra a constatat că riscul de internare în spital al persoanelor infectate cu varianta Omicron a coronavirusului este cu… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) „Alertă” de Crăciun de la IGSU: 26 de autospeciale, îmbrăcate în straie de sărbătoare, vor colinda pe străzile din capitală

Inspectoratul General pentru Situații de Urgență desfășoară pe data de 24 decembrie Caravana Salvatorilor și Pompierilor… [citeste mai departe]

“Regenerabilii” acuză bătaia de joc a statului în programul de subvenționare a instalațiilor fotovoltaice pentru populație

Mihai Nicuţ (e-nergia.ro) Patronatul industriei regenerabile, PATRES, acuză comportamentul inadmisibil al Administrației Fondului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bill Gates, despre varianta Omicron: Se răspândeşte mai rapid decât orice alt virus din istorie. Este posibil să intrăm în cea mai gravă parte a pandemiei

Miliardarul Bill Gates a anunţat, în mai multe mesaje publicate pe Twitter,… [citeste mai departe]

Sucevean împușcat în cap la Revoluție, omagiat și în acest an la Cornu Luncii

Printre eroii Revoluției din 1989 care au fost omagiați ieri s-a numărat și sergentul Constantin Puiu Mihailovici, mort la numai 23 de ani, pe 22 decembrie 1989, împușcat în cap în sediul Comitetului Central din Bucureşti.Ca în fiecare… [citeste mai departe]

IAȘI: Demers inedit al angajaţilor Spitalului de Boli Infecţioase – scrisoare pentru Moş Crăciun

Angajaţii Spitalului de Boli Infecţioase ‘Sf. Parascheva’ din Iaşi, una dintre unităţile medicale aflate în prima linie în lupta împotriva COVID-19, au fost iniţiatorii unui demers inedit – au trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Cât va dura valul 5 al pandemiei de covid. Cele mai periculoase luni pentru îmbolnăvire

În cadrul unei conferințe de presă, care a avut loc marți, Ministrul Sănătății a spus cât va dura valul cinci al pandemiei Covid-19, din punctul său de vedere. De asemenea, Alexandru Rafila a mai precizat care ar putea fi… [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: Almost 140,000 individuals and legal entities registered by end of November

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased in the first 11 months of this year by 37.31%, compared to the similar period in 2020, to 139,650, of which 96,421 are limited liability companies, according to the data… [citeste mai departe]

„Termoficarea oraşului Suceava”

„Gripa spaniolă"„Marţi, în 1 Octomvrie a.c, s"a înmormântat la Suceava domnişoara Olga de Sorocean, învăţătoare în Sf. Ilie, fiica superiorului Ştefan de Sorocnan. Năpraznica boală, gripa spaniolă, i"a curmat în puţin zile acestei învăţătoare firul vieţii la frageda ... [citeste mai departe]

În 2021, Carașul a contractat 124 de proiecte cu ADR Vest

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Acestea au o valoare totală de 240 de milioane de euro şi au creat aproape 2.000 de locuri de muncă! Conform unui comunicat de presă al Agenției pentru Dezvoltare Regională Vest (ADR Vest), suma totală contractată în regiune, în actualul exercițiu financiar, a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]


Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

Publicat:
Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to BloombergCiting “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters […] The post Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

