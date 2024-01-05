Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters. “It’s our obligation to ensure…

- NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters. Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

- Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

- President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

- Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…

- The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…