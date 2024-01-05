Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

Stiri Recomandate

Grozăvie în Tătăraşi: şi-a jefuit mama punându-i cuţitul la gât în casă, apoi a dus-o de guler la bancomat, în stradă

Grozăvie în Tătăraşi: şi-a jefuit mama punându-i cuţitul la gât în casă, apoi a dus-o de guler la bancomat, în stradă

Un ieşean şi-a jefuit propria mamă, punându-i cuţitul la gât. Femeia a trecut peste sentimentele materne şi l-a reclamat. Nu-l va mai vedea… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Încă 20 de autobuze electrice pentru transportul public din Piatra-Neamţ, achiziţionate de CJ

Neamţ: Încă 20 de autobuze electrice pentru transportul public din Piatra-Neamţ, achiziţionate de CJ

Consiliul Judeţean (CJ) Neamţ a adus, prin al doilea proiect pe care îl gestionează în domeniul mobilităţii urbane durabile, alte 20 de autobuze electrice, care vor îmbunătăţi calitatea transportului… [citeste mai departe]

Soferii îşi vor putea cumpăra roviniete pentru una, 10, 30 sau 60 zile. Care sunt prețurile

Soferii îşi vor putea cumpăra roviniete pentru una, 10, 30 sau 60 zile. Care sunt prețurile

Șoferii vor plăti 12,5 lei dacă au nevoie de rovinietă doar o zi, 16,5 lei pentru 10 zile, 29 de lei pentru o lună și 46 de lei pentru doua luni, potrivit unui proiect de ordonanță publicat vineri, 5 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Opera din Gaza. Soldatul Stas Davidov, tenor la Tel Aviv, interpretează arii pentru camarazii săi israelieni: „Ne ridică moralul” | VIDEO

Opera din Gaza. Soldatul Stas Davidov, tenor la Tel Aviv, interpretează arii pentru camarazii săi israelieni: „Ne ridică moralul” | VIDEO

În pauzele dintre operațiunile din Fâșia Gaza, soldatul Stas Davidov, 33 de ani, tenor la opera din Tel Aviv, cântă… [citeste mai departe]

Va fi gata drumul expres care leagă Tureniul de A3 în 2024? Pro Infrastructura: „Va vea maxi-impact în trafic. Sunt șanse să termine la limită”.

Va fi gata drumul expres care leagă Tureniul de A3 în 2024? Pro Infrastructura: „Va vea maxi-impact în trafic. Sunt șanse să termine la limită”.

Asociația Pro Infrastructura a făcut previziuni pentru marile proiecte de infrastructură rutieră… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a pățit Cristina Șișcanu într-un restaurant din Franța. „De jumătate de oră sunt cu stomacul strâns, pielea îmi este de găină”

Ce a pățit Cristina Șișcanu într-un restaurant din Franța. „De jumătate de oră sunt cu stomacul strâns, pielea îmi este de găină”

Cristina Șișcanu și Mădălin Ionescu au decis să își petreacă vacanța de iarnă departe de România. După ce s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer de 19 ani, drogat, depistat in trafic pe bulevardul Tomis din Constanta

Șofer de 19 ani, drogat, depistat in trafic pe bulevardul Tomis din Constanta

La data de 5 ianuarie a.c., in jurul orei 03.30, politisti din cadrul Politiei Municipiului Constanta ndash; Sectia 2 Politie identificat un barbat, de 19 ani, care a condus un autoturism, pe bulevardul Tomis.Potrivit IPJ Constanta, in urma testarii… [citeste mai departe]

Două românce, găsite moarte în condiții suspecte în Italia

Două românce, găsite moarte în condiții suspecte în Italia

Două femei au fost găsite moarte în condiții suspecte, în Italia. Cele două românce au fost găsite la distanță de câteva sute de metri una de alta. Citește și: Lavinia Bughiu a fost condamnată la închisoare. Daune morale de peste 12.000 euro Două femei, care ar fi românce,… [citeste mai departe]

Managerul Spitalului Gabriel Lazany despre o eventuală candidatură: „Dacă viața va lua o anumită turnură sper să am sprijinul oamenilor din oraș”

Managerul Spitalului Gabriel Lazany despre o eventuală candidatură: „Dacă viața va lua o anumită turnură sper să am sprijinul oamenilor din oraș”

Prezent la Radio Someș, managerul Spitalului Gabriel Lazany, nu a exclus o candidatură… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

Publicat:
Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

Russia’s national elections commission on Friday registered the first two candidates who will compete with  in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win, according to AP News. The commission approved putting of the nationalist and of the on the […] The post Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

10:45, 08.11.2023 - NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters.  Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

12:25, 02.11.2023 - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters.  Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

11:20, 13.10.2023 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march

15:25, 10.10.2023 - Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…

Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook

11:26, 09.10.2023 - The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5599
EUR 4.9744
CHF 5.3439
GBP 5.7711
CAD 3.4089
XAU 298.845
JPY 3.1395
CNY 0.6373
AED 1.2416
AUD 3.0455
MDL 0.2577
BGN 2.5433

Urmareste stirile pe: