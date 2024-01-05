Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March electionPublicat:
Russia’s national elections commission on Friday registered the first two candidates who will compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win, according to AP News. The commission approved putting Leonid Slutsky of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party and Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party on the […] The post Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
