Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban depune plângere la poliție împotriva protestatarilor care l-au agresat

Ludovic Orban depune plângere la poliție împotriva protestatarilor care l-au agresat

Ludovic Orban a fost agresat verbal și huiduit de mai multe persoane, care au protestat pe 10 mai în fața Palatului Parlamentului. Jandarmii l-au protejat, l-au dus într-o zonă de siguranță și au decis ca Orban să intre pe o altă… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU: Începe plata sumelor restante pentru cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni

IGSU: Începe plata sumelor restante pentru cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni

Inspectoratul General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă a anunţat că, de vineri, începe plata sumelor pentru acoperirea cheltuielilor restante cu hrana şi cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni, aferente lunilor ianuarie, februarie şi martie, fondurile alocate fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de camion să schimbe o roată, în trafic pe DN7

Polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de camion să schimbe o roată, în trafic pe DN7

Trei polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de tir, care se chinuia să schimbe o roată pe DN 7, între localitățile Simeria și Deva. Din acest motiv s-au creat coloane de mașini pe ambele… [citeste mai departe]

Un moldovean, prins la vama română cu un permis de conducere fals: Acesta l-ar fi cumpărat cu 300 de euro

Un moldovean, prins la vama română cu un permis de conducere fals: Acesta l-ar fi cumpărat cu 300 de euro

Un moldovean de 40 de ani a fost prins de poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca cu un permis de conducere cu însemnele autorităţilor din R. Moldova,… [citeste mai departe]

18-21 mai: Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea

18-21 mai: Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea

Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea: Joi, 18… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța Austerității, pe înțelesul tuturor: Adrian Câciu explică ce privilegii pe bani publici li se taie bugetarilor

Ordonanța Austerității, pe înțelesul tuturor: Adrian Câciu explică ce privilegii pe bani publici li se taie bugetarilor

Ministrul Adrian Câciu a prezentat, vineri, după şedinţa de Guvern, prevederile din Ordonanţa de reducere a cheltuielilor, el arătând că faţă de varianta… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING. Membrii CEC din Găgăuzia ar putea fi cercetați penal, după ce au sabotat ședința în cadrul căreia urma să fie examinată sesizarea Poliției privind „coruperea alegătorilor, falsificarea rapoartelor financiare” de către reprezentanții Partidului „

BREAKING. Membrii CEC din Găgăuzia ar putea fi cercetați penal, după ce au sabotat ședința în cadrul căreia urma să fie examinată sesizarea Poliției privind „coruperea alegătorilor, falsificarea rapoartelor financiare” de către reprezentanții Partidului „

Membrii… [citeste mai departe]

”Invictus” organizează duminică, în Parcul Natural Comana, ”Cupa Bujorului”

”Invictus” organizează duminică, în Parcul Natural Comana, ”Cupa Bujorului”

Competiția este una de ciclism, adresându-se, deopotrivă, adulților, seniorilor și persoanelor ci dizabilități. Asociația ”Invictus” organizează concursul în colaborare cu Consiliul Județean, iar competiţia se va desfăşura pe trasee… [citeste mai departe]

4 piețari prinși cu nereguli de inspectorii sanitari veterinari

4 piețari prinși cu nereguli de inspectorii sanitari veterinari

Inspectorii  Direcției  Sanitare  Veterinare  și  pentru  Siguranța Alimentelor (DSVSA) Satu-Mare au realizat, în perioada menționată, 94 acțiuni de control. Verificările au vizat: unități de abatorizare, unități de procesare carne și lapte, unități catering depozite alimentare,… [citeste mai departe]

Opera Națională București, eveniment de amploare în data de 18 mai

Opera Națională București, eveniment de amploare în data de 18 mai

Cea de-a treia săptămână a lunii mai aduce la Opera Naţională Bucureşti (ONB) titlurile de operă şi balet din repertoriul clasic universal - "La Traviata" de Giuseppe Verdi, "La Boheme" de Giacomo Puccini, "Giselle" de Adolphe Charles Adam şi "Elixirul dragostei"… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April

Publicat:
Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April

Romania’s consumer prices rose by 11.23% on the year in April, following an annual increase of 14.53% in March, the national statistical office (INS) announced on Friday, according to . The average inflation rate over the last 12 months was 15%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by 19.84% year-on-year in April, while […] The post Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Annual inflation rate goes down to 11.23pct in April

11:15, 12.05.2023 - Annual inflation rate goes down to 11.23pct in April.The annual inflation rate went down to 11.23% in April 2023, from 14.53% in March 2023, as food prices rose 19.84%, non-food prices went up 5.83% and service prices increased 10.64%, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS)…

Bulgaria to lift ban on Ukrainian imports

10:50, 04.05.2023 - The national ban Bulgaria imposed on certain goods coming from Ukraine will be lifted once the EU’s market stabilisation measures agreed to at the end of April come into force, the cabinet’s press service announced Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Faced with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia…

OMV Petrom investing 81 mln euro in Petrobrazi refinery turnaround

12:30, 25.04.2023 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

IMF cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

13:10, 12.04.2023 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to See News.  Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its…

World Bank affirms Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast at 2.6%

19:51, 06.04.2023 - Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

Romgaz, Duro Felguera in 70 mln euro deal for Iernut power plant completion

12:31, 06.04.2023 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

Euro zone inflation posts record drop to 6.9% as energy falls

13:25, 31.03.2023 - Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

Romania’s central bank lowers 2023 inflation forecast to 7%

18:25, 15.02.2023 - Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 mai 2023
USD 4.511
EUR 4.9294
CHF 5.0442
GBP 5.6771
CAD 3.3649
XAU 294.018
JPY 3.349
CNY 0.6503
AED 1.2285
AUD 3.0398
MDL 0.2525
BGN 2.5203

Urmareste stirile pe: