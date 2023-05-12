Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April Romania’s consumer prices rose by 11.23% on the year in April, following an annual increase of 14.53% in March, the national statistical office (INS) announced on Friday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last 12 months was 15%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by 19.84% year-on-year in April, while […] The post Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Annual inflation rate goes down to 11.23pct in April.The annual inflation rate went down to 11.23% in April 2023, from 14.53% in March 2023, as food prices rose 19.84%, non-food prices went up 5.83% and service prices increased 10.64%, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS)…

- The national ban Bulgaria imposed on certain goods coming from Ukraine will be lifted once the EU’s market stabilisation measures agreed to at the end of April come into force, the cabinet’s press service announced Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Faced with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects Romania’s economy to expand by 2.4% in 2023, revising downwards its October forecast for 3.1% growth, according to See News. Romania’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3.7% next year, the IMF said in the April 2023 edition of its…

- Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the World Bank said, affirming its January forecast, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects 3.9% economic growth, 0.3 percentage points lower than its January projection, the global lender said in its spring 2023 World Bank Europe…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said that it signed a 344.9 million lei (69.9 million euro) contract with Spain’s turnkey energy and industry project delivery specialist Duro Felguera to complete the works on a combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Iernut, according to See News. The contract…

- Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue…