Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October

Accident în lanț pe șoseaua care leagă Girocul de Timișoara, două șoferițe au ajuns la spital

Un accident de circulație în care au fost implicate trei automobile a avut loc în această dimineață, în jurul orei 10:30, pe Calea Timișoarei din Giroc. „O femeie în vârstă de 44 de ani a condus un… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul ”365 de zile de emoții românești în Republica Cipru”

„365 de zile de emoții românești în Republica Cipru„, scrie Ambasadorul României în Cipru pe pagina sa de socializare. Cele mai importante orașe din Republica Cipru au fost iluminate în culorile Tricolorului de Ziua Națională a României. La 1 decembrie 2021, Ambasada… [citeste mai departe]

Concerte Rock în 2022. Ce trupe vin în România în vara anului viitor

Fanii muzici Rock sunt în extaz, după ce au fost anunțate mai multe concerte ale trupelor preferate. Iată ce formații vin în România, mai exact în București, la Romexpo, în vara acestui an.După aproape trei ani de pauză, festivalul Rock The City va reveni… [citeste mai departe]

HOCHEI: Fundașul canadian Cole MacDonald, la Corona Wolves până la finalul sezonului

Clubul de hochei pe gheață Corona Wolves Brașov a reușit să semneze un contract valabil pentru restul sezonului cu fundașul canadian Cole MacDonald (26 de ani, 185 cm, 91 de kg). Cole MacDonald a început acest sezon în prima ligă… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Albă, împodobită pentru Crăciun 2021

Casa Albă, împodobită pentru Crăciun 2021 Casa Albă este fără doar și poate unul dintre simbolurile Americii. Iată că acum, în luna decembrie, s-a transformat într-un tărâm de basm. Totul cu ajutorul Primei Doamne, Jill Biden, care a supervizat îndeaproape procesul de decorare a Casei Albe pentru Crăciun 2021.… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi, luat la mișto de scoțieni. Remarca dură a jurnaliștilor britanici

Ianis Hagi, luat la mișto de scoțieni. Internaționalul român continuă să fie titular la Rangers, după instalarea noului antrenor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Mijlocașul de 23 de ani a „legat” deja 3 partide în care a intrat pe teren încă din… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Ruse în concert la Londra

 Nu-mi aduc aminte de ceva asemănător, deşi este posibil ca eu să nu deţin informaţiile, iar evenimente de acest gen să mai fi avut loc. Vorbesc de meciul demonstrativ de tenis desfăşurat nu în aer liber, nu într-o sală polivalentă, ci în ditamai Royal Albert Hall, cea mai cunoscută salăde concerte ... [citeste mai departe]

Cum a slăbit Lidia Buble în timp record, după apariția la Asia Express. Secretul artistei

Lidia Buble arată extrem de bine. Vedeta se bucură de forme perfecte, chiar dacă mulți fani au crezut că silueta ei a avut de suferit în competiția de la Asia Express. Simpatica artistă a dezvăluit la ce trucuri a… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul înmatriculărilor de autoturisme noi a scăzut în primele 11 luni ale anului

Numărul înmatriculărilor de autoturisme noi a scăzut cu 0,93%, în primele 11 luni ale anului în curs, comparativ cu datele din 2020, însă la nivelul lunii noiembrie diminuarea a fost de peste 13%, arată datele Direcţiei Regim… [citeste mai departe]

Metoda uluitoare prin care această femeie a slăbit 45 de kilograme. A făcut 3 lucruri!

Un astfel de caz este și cel al tinerei Rebecca Grafton, de 27 de ani, care a reușit să slăbească 45 de kilograme prin adoptarea unor obiceiuri sănătoase. Află povestea ei!Rebecca mărturisea faptul că, după ce a terminat liceul,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October

Publicat:
Romania’s  for Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday that the country’s industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 26.84% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release.  “On a monthly comparison basis, industrial producer prices rose 6.3% in October compared to 3.16% rise in the previous month,” said INS. In […] The post Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Energy production prices almost 75 pct up this October

11:35, 02.12.2021 - Industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) were 26.8 percent up in October 2021 from the year-ago period amid a 74.71 percent surge in energy production prices over the reporting interval, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.…

Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 mln in the first 9 months

13:06, 16.11.2021 - Romania‘s drug producer Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it registered a turnover of RON 179 mln in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year and it recorded a net profit increase of 20% to RON 54.8 mln compared to the same period in 2020. […]…

Romania’s GDP rises 7.2% y/y in Q3

12:15, 16.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the country’s economic output increased by 7.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 for the unadjusted series and stated that for the seasonally adjusted series, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 8%, according to See News.…

Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.9% in October

13:11, 10.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 7.9% in October 2021 from 6.3% in September, according to a press release.  “Prices for non-food goods rose by 11.39%, food goods prices increased by 5.25% and prices of services grew by 3.96%,” INS…

Nicolae Ciuca designated as Romania’s prime minister

14:56, 21.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021

17:56, 14.10.2021 - Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania’s foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August…

Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

11:26, 12.10.2021 - Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

Industrial producer prices up 15.9 pct YoY this August

12:06, 04.10.2021 - Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 15.9 percent up in August 2021 from the year-ago period, and 1.5 percent higher compared to the previous month, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The industrial price index for the…


