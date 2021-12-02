Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday that the country’s industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 26.84% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. “On a monthly comparison basis, industrial producer prices rose 6.3% in October compared to 3.16% rise in the previous month,” said INS. In […] The post Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

