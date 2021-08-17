Romania’s GDP rises by 13% y/y in the second quarter

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters. “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said that the net investment in Romania‘s economy increased 9.9% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 20.35 billion lei ($4.3 billion/3.8 billion euro), according to SeeNews. Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles,…

- Romania's Gross Domestic Product in the first three months of the year was, in real terms, higher by 2.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to the same quarter of 2020 it recorded a decrease of 0.2% in the gross series and did not record any changes in the seasonally adjusted…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS…