Romania’s GDP rises by 13% y/y in the second quarter

O fată de 16 ani l-a ucis pe cel care a vrut să o violeze, apoi a anunțat crima la 112

Crima ar fi avut loc în noaptea de luni spre marți, într-un apartament din Piatra Neamț. A fost anunțată la 112 de o adolescentă de 16 ani care a mărturisit că l-a înjunghiat mortal pe bărbat întrucât acesta a încercat să… [citeste mai departe]

Bacalaureatul de toamnă, în Timiș: peste 200 de absenți la proba obligatorie a profilului

Sesiunea de toamnă a Bacalaureatului a continuat marți, 17 august, cu proba obligatorie a profilului. La aceasta s-au înscris 897 de elevi din Timiș, dar 204 au absentat. Nu au existat eliminați. [citeste mai departe]

Campionatul Liceelor la padel în Timişoara, pe toată durata anului şcolar. Organizatorii pun în joc premii în bani

Timişoara bifează o premieră naţională şi într-un sport nou – padelul. Astfel, liceenii din oraş sunt invitaţi la Padel Center (Dumbrăviţa) să înveţe tainele noii… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 2 cazuri noi de COVID-19, în județul Alba, marți, 17 august: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| 2 cazuri noi de COVID-19, în județul Alba, marți, 17 august: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități OFICIAL| 2… [citeste mai departe]

Tinder va permite utilizatorilor să îşi adauge cartea de identitate în aplicaţie

Platforma de dating Tinder a anunţat marţi că, în „trimestrele următoare”, utilizatorii  îşi vor putea adăuga cărţile de identitate în aplicaţie. Funcţia va fi gratuită pentru toţi userii, exact ca opţiunea de verificare a fotografiilor. [citeste mai departe]

Nici nemţii nu mai sunt ce au fost: Wolfsburg, descalificată din Cupa Germaniei după o eroare incredibilă

Mereu vorbim despre rigurozitatea nemţească. Din păcate pentru formaţia din Bundesliga, exact lipsa acestei calităţi a dus la o situaţie jenantă pentru un club care evoluează la cel… [citeste mai departe]

În Afganistan au mai rămas 27 de cetățeni români

În Afganistan au ma rămas 27 de cetățeni români, după ce 16 persoane au reușit să părăsească țara în noaptea de luni spre marți, informează Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE). Potrivvit MAE,... [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: România, printre statele UE cu cea mai mare creştere economică anuală în trimestrul doi

Produsul Intern Brut a crescut cu 13,2% în Uniunea Europeană şi cu 13,6% în zona euro, în trimestrul doi din 2021, comparativ cu perioada similară din 2020, ţările membre cu cea mai mare creştere… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolele Teatrului „Toma Caragiu” in perioada 16-22 august

Anunt Teatrul "Toma Caragiu" Ploiesti: In acest sfarsit de saptamana, Teatrul „Toma Caragiu" este alaturi de publicul de toate varstele, atat in salile de spectacol, cat si in spatii neconventionale, asteptandu-va sa urmariti productii care va vor binedispune si va vor… [citeste mai departe]

VESTE ȘOC! Primăria ar putea renunța la licitația pentru tramvaie: „Există și această posibilitate”

Dacă la licitația pentru finalizarea Teatrului Mihai Eminescu a existat interes din partea companiilor din domeniul construcțiilor, în schimb, la cea pentru reabilitarea căii de rulare… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s GDP rises by 13% y/y in the second quarter

Publicat:
Romania‘s (INS) announced on Tuesday that the (GDP) recorded an increase of 13% for the unadjusted series and 13.6% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release.  For the first half of 2021, Romania’s GDP rose by an annual non-adjusted 6.5% […] The post Romania’s GDP rises by 13% y/y in the second quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

12:36, 20.07.2021 -   The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters.  “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant…

EU Commission revises upward estimates for euro zone growth, inflation

13:51, 07.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter.  The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

Tourists in Romania spent over 2,600 lei per person in Q1, 2021

15:05, 17.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that non-resident tourists in Romania spent on average 2,675 lei (E543,26) per person in the first quarter of 2021. The total number of non-resident tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 and their expenses amounting to 171,5…

INS: Net investment in Romania up 9.9% y/y in Q1

13:10, 10.06.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said that the net investment in Romania‘s economy increased 9.9% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 20.35 billion lei ($4.3 billion/3.8 billion euro), according to SeeNews.  Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles,…

INS maintains the estimate of economic growth of 2.8% for the first quarter

11:40, 08.06.2021 - Romania's Gross Domestic Product in the first three months of the year was, in real terms, higher by 2.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to the same quarter of 2020 it recorded a decrease of 0.2% in the gross series and did not record any changes in the seasonally adjusted…

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

12:41, 19.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS…


