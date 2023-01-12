Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22

Stiri Recomandate

Răpirea minorei de 14 ani din Sibiu, organizată de un băiat cunoscut pe Facebook. Ce au descoperit procurorii care anchetează cazul

Răpirea minorei de 14 ani din Sibiu, organizată de un băiat cunoscut pe Facebook. Ce au descoperit procurorii care anchetează cazul

Conform unui comunicat al Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Sibiu, la răpirea organizată fără ştirea fetei au participat patru bărbaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea caldă din această iarnă salvează Europa. Depozitele de gaze sunt pline

Vremea caldă din această iarnă salvează Europa. Depozitele de gaze sunt pline

Gradul de umplere pentru depozitele cu gaze la nivel european era, în 9 ianuarie, de 83%, nivel record în contextul în care în aceeaşi zi a anului trecut gradul de umplere era de numai 50%, informează Ziarul Financiar. [citeste mai departe]

Povestea fabuloasă a unei spioane legendare: a fost eliberată după 20 de ani. Avea o memorie fotografică absolut incredibilă

Povestea fabuloasă a unei spioane legendare: a fost eliberată după 20 de ani. Avea o memorie fotografică absolut incredibilă

Ana Belén Montes şi-a făcut o poză la scurt timp după ce a fost eliberată, după 20 de ani, din închisoare. Pare timidă, iar acum, la aproape 66… [citeste mai departe]

Suspendare record în sportul mondial! Un atlet italian a primit o interdicție de 36 de ani

Suspendare record în sportul mondial! Un atlet italian a primit o interdicție de 36 de ani

Alessandro Braconi va mai putea alerga în 2058, când va avea 72 de ani.El fusese suspendat, provizoriu, în partie, pentru o perioadă de 12 ani, deoarece fusese depistat pozitiv la un test antidoping. El a sfidat federația… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 323. Luptele continuă în jurul orașului Soledar. Care este situația pe front

Război în Ucraina, ziua 323. Luptele continuă în jurul orașului Soledar. Care este situația pe front

Război în Ucraina, ziua 323. Luptele continuă în zona orașului Soledar, din regiunea Donețk, între forțele ruse și ucrainene, anunță Hanna Maliar, ministrul adjunct al Apărării de la Kiev,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 217.000 de persoane au cerut azil în Germania în 2022, cel mai mare nivel din ultimii șase ani

Peste 217.000 de persoane au cerut azil în Germania în 2022, cel mai mare nivel din ultimii șase ani

În total, 217.774 de persoane au cerut pentru prima oară azil în Germania în 2022, cu aproape 47% în plus faţă de anul precedent, relatează Belga. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Unul la spital, altul la poliție. Scandal VIOLENT în centrul Capitalei

Unul la spital, altul la poliție. Scandal VIOLENT în centrul Capitalei

O femeie de 39 de ani luptă pentru viață la spital, după ce noaptea trecută a fost înjunghiată cu un cuțit în zona abdomenului. Incidentul a avut loc pe strada Mitropolit Varlaam din centrul Capitalei. Între victimă și un bărbat a izbucnit un scandal. [citeste mai departe]

Sporturi de iarnă / Raul Flore, pe locul 31 la Cupa Mondială de biatlon de la Ruhpolding

Sporturi de iarnă / Raul Flore, pe locul 31 la Cupa Mondială de biatlon de la Ruhpolding

Sportivul român Raul Flore a terminat proba individuală 20 km a competiției de Cupă Mondială din Ruhpolding (Germania) pe locul 31. După ce a reușit patru trageri perfecte în poligon (0-0-0-0), Raul a trecut linia de sosire… [citeste mai departe]

Ponturi să te poți apuca de sport „de luni”

Ponturi să te poți apuca de sport „de luni”

La începutul anului sau în orice zi de luni, cei mai mulți dintre noi își propun să se apuce de sport. Se fac abonamente la sălile de fitness, se cumpără echipamente pentru sport, dar din păcate, statisticile arată, însă, că 4 din 5 persoane renunță după numai o lună să mai meargă la sală, pierzându-și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22

Publicat:
Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22

Romania’s economy grew by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 5.6% annual increase during the same period of 2021, the statistical board said on Thursday, citing non-adjusted revised preliminary data, according to .  On a seasonally adjusted comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a revised 4.6% […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

World Bank cuts Romania’s 2023 economic growth projection

12:30, 11.01.2023 - Romania‘s economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2023, the World Bank said, decreasing its June forecast for 3.7% economic growth for the year, according to See News. For 2024, the World Bank expects Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) to increase 4.2%, 0.3 percentage points (pp) higher compared…

Romania’s consumer price inflation increases to 16.76% y/y in Nov

11:21, 13.12.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose 16.76% y/y in November, compared to an increase of 15.32% in October, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 21.55%, while non-food prices saw a 16.17% increase, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

Croatia to join Schengen but EU ministers block Bulgaria and Romania

18:50, 08.12.2022 - Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

Romania’s GDP grows 4.7% y/y in Q3

12:45, 07.12.2022 - Romania’s economy grew by 4.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 7.6% annual increase over the same period last year, the country’s statistical board said on Wednesday, citing provisional data that confirms earlier flash estimates, according to See News. Final household consumption…

FOTO. Trei mercenari din Spania au incercat sa intre in Romania cu material folosit la fabricarea bombelor

09:35, 07.12.2022 - Este ancheta la Suceava, dupa ce au fost gasite in Vama Siret, intr-un microbuz care venea din Ucraina, material exploziv, trei fiole cu morfina și un cartuș de mitraliera AK74. Obiectele se aflau in bagajele a trei barbați imbracați in haine militare. Potrivit Autoritații Vamale Romane, aceștia aveau…

EU Commission unveils E1bln energy support package for Western Balkans

11:55, 04.11.2022 - The European Commission stated on Thursday it will mobilize 1 billion euro energy support package in the format of EU grants to the countries of the Western Balkans, according to See News. The financial package should help the Western Balkans build resilience in the short and medium term while addressing…

Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

14:15, 03.11.2022 - Romania‘s anti-trust body announced on Thursday that it is investigating ten banks for allegedly agreeing to increase the three-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), according to See News. The Competition Council has completed unannounced inspections carried out at the headquarters of ten banks…

European gas rises as timelines for key EU crisis measures slip

12:01, 26.10.2022 - European natural gas prices rose as timelines for some key EU measures to contain the energy crisis were pushed back further, according to Bloomberg.   Benchmark futures rose as much as 5%, but are still headed for the biggest monthly decline this year. European Union energy ministers on Tuesday set…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 1°C | 4°C
Iasi -2°C | 1°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 8°C
Timisoara 3°C | 8°C
Constanta 3°C | 7°C
Brasov 2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5851
EUR 4.9359
CHF 4.9209
GBP 5.5861
CAD 3.4154
XAU 277.747
JPY 3.4989
CNY 0.6796
AED 1.2483
AUD 3.1678
MDL 0.2394
BGN 2.5237

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec