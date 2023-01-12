Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22 Romania’s economy grew by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a 5.6% annual increase during the same period of 2021, the statistical board said on Thursday, citing non-adjusted revised preliminary data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a revised 4.6% […] The post Romania’s GDP rises 3.8% y/y in Q3’22 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

