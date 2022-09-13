Romania’s Custodian of the Crown Margareta and Prince Radu will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Stiri Recomandate

Lupte / Sportivii de la CS Medgidia, pe podiumul concursului internațional Cupa „Ștefan cel Mare” de la Putna

Tinerii luptători de la CS Medgidia au fost la înălțime în cadrul concursului internațional de lupte greco-romane, Cupa „Ștefan cel Mare” de la Putna, reușind să ocupe toate… [citeste mai departe]

Un producător de lactate din Cluj cu afaceri de 14 mil. lei și investiții de 1 mil. euro, mizează pe extinderea firmei în București cu ajutorul altor colaboratori locali

Bonas Cluj, producător local de lactate dorește să… [citeste mai departe]

DN17, care leagă Suceava de Ardeal, îmbunătăţită după etapele de asfaltare de pe porţiunile Şcheia-Ilişeşti, Mestecăniş-Iacobeni

Circulaţia de pe DN17, care leagă Suceava de Ardeal, a înregistrat îmbunătăţiri semnificative în acest an, după etapele… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de mii de scoţieni au condus-o pe ultimul drum pe regina Elisabeta a II-a. Unii au aşteptat şi 7 ore pentru a-i aduce un ultim omagiu

Zeci de mii de scoţieni au condus-o pe ultimul drum pe regina Elisabeta a II-a. Oamenii au stat de luni seară la o coadă… [citeste mai departe]

Sturza promite că din octombrie vin vremurile bune. La iarnă vom plăti cel puțin la jumătate pentru gaz

Moldovenii vor avea gaz la iarnă. Iar dacă rușii își onorează contractul, Republica Moldova va avea gaz la un preț nesperat de bun, mult sub cel al ungurilor sau al sârbilor. O explicație… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Protest Declic la CCR

Membrii Declic au mers, marţi, în faţa sediului Curţii Constituţionale a României din Palatul Parlamentului, pentru o acțiune de protest faţă de legea care permite construcţia hidrocentralelor în arii protejate. Aceştia au cu mesajul: „CCR, fii parte a naturii, nu cu cei care o distrug”. O parte dintre ei au măşti cu chipurile unor politicieni… [citeste mai departe]

Declarație șoc: China lucrează cu Rusia la stabilirea unei ordini internaţionale „mai juste”

China lucrează cu Rusia la stabilirea unei ordini internaţionale „mai juste”, a afirmat cel mai important responsabil al diplomaţiei chineze, Yang Jiechi, cu câteva zile înainte de o întrevedere prevăzută… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane blocate într-o fântână din Vlădești

Pompierii argeșeni au fost solicitați să intervină în cazul a două persoane rămase blocate într-o fântână din comuna argeșeană Vlădești, din primele informații de aproximativ 8 m adâncime, anunță ISU Argeș. Citește și „Porți deschise”, la Pitești, de Ziua Pompierilor din România! S-au deplasat… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la Primăria Otopeni. Mai multe firme ar fi primit bani pentru lucrări nerealizate sau supraevaluate

Anchetatorii fac percheziții marți la Primăria Otopeni. Procurorii Direcției Naționale Anticorupție au suspiciuni că oamenii din conducerea instituției au cheltuit timp de… [citeste mai departe]

Emilian lansează 90/60/90 feat. Shift. Piesa perfectă pentru toată lumea

2022, anul lui Emilian. Artistul HaHaHa Production înregistrează succes după succes: a lansat colaborarea “Una”, HIT-ul pe care l-a interpretat alături de Connect-R, a lansat “Gura ta”, unul dintre cele mai populare single-uri de pe TikTok, a fost ales… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Custodian of the Crown Margareta and Prince Radu will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Publicat:
of the , HRH Margareta, and will attend the funeral of the ’s II, the announced on Tuesday, according to Romania-Insider. is the eldest daughter of late I. She remained the Custodian of the Crown of Romania after King […] The post Romania’s Custodian of the and will attend ’s funeral appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Royal House: Custodian of the Crown Margareta, Prince Radu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

12:06, 13.09.2022 - The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, HRH Margareta, and Prince Consort Radu will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Secretariat reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

VIDEO. Portretul Reginei Elisabeta a II-a, proiectat pe Burj Khalifa din Dubai, cea mai inalta cladire din lume

15:00, 12.09.2022 - Portretul Reginei Elisabeta a II-a și steagul Union Jack au fost proiectate pe Burj Khalifa din Dubai, cea mai inalta cladire din lume, in memoria celui mai longeviv monarh al Marii Britanii, relateaza AFP. VIDEO: A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the Union Jack flag are projected onto the Burj Khalifa…

Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

12:20, 06.09.2022 - Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

11:46, 06.09.2022 - Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

Romania’s GDP rises 5.3% in second quarter

12:35, 17.08.2022 - Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS), Romania-Insider reports. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood…

Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

11:41, 12.07.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

U.S. blocks gold imports from Russia in latest round of sanctions

17:56, 28.06.2022 - The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced that the U.S. and a handful of key economic allies will prohibit imports of Russian gold, Moscow’s largest export outside of the energy sector, according to CNBC.  The expanded sanctions represent the latest effort by the U.S. and its Group of Seven partners…

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…


