Romania’s Custodian of the Crown Margareta and Prince Radu will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

- The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, HRH Margareta, and Prince Consort Radu will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Secretariat reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Portretul Reginei Elisabeta a II-a și steagul Union Jack au fost proiectate pe Burj Khalifa din Dubai, cea mai inalta cladire din lume, in memoria celui mai longeviv monarh al Marii Britanii, relateaza AFP. VIDEO: A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the Union Jack flag are projected onto the Burj Khalifa…

- Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

- Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

- Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS), Romania-Insider reports. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood…

- Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced that the U.S. and a handful of key economic allies will prohibit imports of Russian gold, Moscow’s largest export outside of the energy sector, according to CNBC. The expanded sanctions represent the latest effort by the U.S. and its Group of Seven partners…

- Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…