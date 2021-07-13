Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9%

Stiri Recomandate

Anamaria Prodan a ajuns la DNA. Informații de ultimă oră: de ce au citat-o procurorii

Anamaria Prodan a ajuns în fața procurorilor DNA. Impresara a fost audiată de către procurori și a ajuns la sediul DNA alături de avocatul ei. Anamaria Prodan a ajuns la DNA Anamaria Prodan are probleme cu legea. Ea a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul de Telecomunicații Speciale: peste 4. ...

Pentru un plus de siguranță la bordul mașinilor, reglementările europene impun ca toate modelele proiectate și fabricate după luna aprilie 2018 să fie dotate cu tehnologia eCall. La activarea automată a senzorilor de impact sau la apăsarea butonului specific, montat în habitaclu, sistemul eCall… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Sucevei: Crearea autorităţilor de management POR în fiecare regiune de dezvoltare-pas important spre regionalizare

Intenţia autorităţilor de la Bucureşti de a descentraliza Programul Operaţional Regional (POR) prin înfiinţarea de autorităţi de management în fiecare… [citeste mai departe]

COVAX a semnat acorduri pentru 550 de milioane de doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19 Sinopharm şi Sinovac, deşi eficacitatea acestora este pusă sub semnul întrebării

COVAX a semnat acorduri pentru achiziţionarea a 550 de milioane de doze… [citeste mai departe]

Coșurile de gunoi stradale, pline în Sectorul 1. Romprest colectează doar o dată pe săptămână şi reclamă că primăria nu își plătește facturile

Coşurile de gunoi de pe străzile din Sectorul 1, inclusiv în  centrul Capitalei, sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Misterele celei mai controversate peșteri din România. I se mai zice și Triunghiul Bermudelor din Oltenia

România este una din puținele țări europene unde încă mai există sălbăticie în păduri. În același timp munții României încă mai ascund mistere nedeslușite și chiar nedescoperite. Printre… [citeste mai departe]

Discuţiile privind desființarea SIIJ se reiau săptămâna viitoare. Premierul Cîțu vrea intervenția experților

Discuţiile privind desființarea SIIJ se reiau săptămâna viitoare. Premierul Cîțu vrea intervenția experților. Discuţiile în cadrul coaliției de guvernare cu privire la… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal de alarmă! Carne de pasăre din Polonia infestată cu Salmonella, pe piața din România

Asociația Crescătorilor și Exportatorilor de Bovine, Ovine și Porcine din România (ACEBOP) trage, marți, un semnal de alarmă legat de mai multe loturi de carne de pasăre importată din Polonia și infestată cu… [citeste mai departe]

Străzi inundate şi perturbări ale transportului în Zurich în urma unor ploi torenţiale

Ploi torenţiale abundente au provocat inundaţii şi perturbări ale transportului în capitala financiară a Elveţiei, Zurich, potrivit Reuters. O cantitate de peste 400 de litri pe metru pătrat a căzut în Zurich în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Chiriţoiu, noul preşedinte al Consiliului Concurenţei, cu un mandat de 5 ani

Bogdan Chiriţoiu a depus jurământul de învestitură în funcţia de preşedinte al Consiliului Concurenţei, iar Dan-Virgil Pascu în cea de vicepreşedinte al instituţiei, într-o ceremonie care a avut loc marţi, 13 iulie, la Palatul Cotroceni.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9%

Publicat:
Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9%

Romania’s of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer prices were up 0.3% in June 2021 from May 2021 […] The post Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

