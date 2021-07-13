Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9% Romania’s National Institute of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer prices were up 0.3% in June 2021 from May 2021 […] The post Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

