Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the ruling coalition’s Social Democrat Party, as prime minister on Tuesday, under a rotating premiership deal meant to ensure political stability, according to Reuters. The leftist Social Democrats and the centre-right Liberals formed a grand coalition government in late 2021 – together with a junior […] The post Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
