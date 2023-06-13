Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was in custody at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them, according to Reuters. Trump was due to submit a plea at an arraignment…

- Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

- A bill to speed up the construction of new nuclear reactors was approved by the French parliament on Tuesday, with the government hailing it as an environmental step forward, according to Euractiv. Lawmakers on Tuesday validated the bill to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors. The compromise…

- Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU‘s European Peace Facility (EPF), a government spokesman’s office said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The EPF, created in 2021, is an off-budget instrument aimed at enhancing the EU’s…

- Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already…

- Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defences, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO state has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from…

- Austria plans to extend checks at its borders with Slovenia and Hungary by another six months from May 11, when the current six-month suspension of free travel over those boundaries expires, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told ORF radio on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “We will inform the European…

- Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Sweden is kept waiting, according to Reuters. The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on…