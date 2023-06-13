Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap

Stiri Recomandate

Mărășești. Proiect pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor

Mărășești. Proiect pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor

Primăria Orașului Mărășești a semnat contractul de finanțare pentru proiectul „Construirea de insule ecologice digitalizate pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor la nivelul orașului Mărășești”. Perioada de implementare a proiectului este de 21 luni, în intervalul 24.03.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Adjud. Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii

Adjud. Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii

Primăria Adjud a scos la licitație proiectul de investiții „Îmbunătățirea calității vieții populației în Municipiul Adjud, județul Vrancea”- ,,Clubul copiilor” pentru realizarea unui Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii. Proiectul vizează reabilitarea clădirii și a terenului,… [citeste mai departe]

Capitala României concentrează aproape un sfert din PIB-ul ţării

Capitala României concentrează aproape un sfert din PIB-ul ţării

Rata şomajului în Capitală este de numai 1%, iar aici se concentrează 24,7% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB) al României, a declarat, ieri, într-o conferinţă pe tema dezvoltării urbane, Iuliu Stocklosa, preşedintele Camerei de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

Și Lincar nu mai vine. Gloria, din nou în căutare de antrenor

Și Lincar nu mai vine. Gloria, din nou în căutare de antrenor

S-a dat alarma la Gloria, după ce negocierile cu Erik Lincar nu au avut nicio finalitate, în ciuda faptului că fostului internațional i se acceptaseră toate condițiile. Dacă luni seară angajamentul era aproape validat, marți dimineață discuțiile s-au oprit subit. Nu se știe… [citeste mai departe]

Jitia. Mai multe drumuri vor fi asfaltate, cu finanțare prin PNI

Jitia. Mai multe drumuri vor fi asfaltate, cu finanțare prin PNI

Președintele PSD Vrancea, Nicușor Halici: Dăm o nouă șansă la dezvoltare tuturor comunităților locale! Primarul comunei Jitia, Ion Păun, a fost prezent luni la Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, unde a semnat contractul de investiții pentru asfaltarea… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: O fetiță a murit după ce a căzut de la etajul 4 al blocului în care locuia

Galaţi: O fetiță a murit după ce a căzut de la etajul 4 al blocului în care locuia

O fetiţă de patru ani din municipiul Galaţi, care a ajuns, marţi, în stare gravă la spital, după ce a căzut de la etajul patru al blocului în care locuia, a decedat în ciuda eforturilor medicilor de a o salva, informează Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare expediţie medicală organizată la Vârful Omu a marcat un record mondial omologat de Guinness World Records

Cea mai mare expediţie medicală organizată la Vârful Omu a marcat un record mondial omologat de Guinness World Records

N.D. Potrivit unui comunicat primit pe adresa redacției, pe data de 10 iunie a.c. a fost organizată prima și cea mai mare expediție montană din lume cu destinația… [citeste mai departe]

Nucile, alunele și fisticul îmbunătățesc memoria și funcțiile cognitive

Nucile, alunele și fisticul îmbunătățesc memoria și funcțiile cognitive

Un studiu recent care a analizat efectele mai multor tipuri de fructe oleaginoase asupra creierului a scos la iveală că aceste alimente îmbunătățesc funcția cerebrală vasculară și pe cea cognitivă, potrivit Hotnews. Cercetările de până acum au… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Tise: construim 3 spitale noi pentru Cluj

Alin Tise: construim 3 spitale noi pentru Cluj

Am dotat spitalele Clujului cu peste 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ aparate performante în ultimii ani, atât din fonduri proprii, cât și din fonduri europene. Sunt aparaturi care există în spitalele din tot județul [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap

Publicat:
Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated , the leader of the ruling coalition’s , as prime minister on Tuesday, under a rotating premiership deal meant to ensure political stability, according to Reuters. The leftist and the centre-right Liberals formed a grand coalition government in late 2021 – together with a junior […] The post Romanian president taps new premier to form government in agreed power swap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case

22:26, 13.06.2023 - Former U.S. President Donald Trump was in custody at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them, according to Reuters. Trump was due to submit a plea at an arraignment…

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

France to speed up nuclear power deployment

10:25, 17.05.2023 - A bill to speed up the construction of new nuclear reactors was approved by the French parliament on Tuesday, with the government hailing it as an environmental step forward, according to Euractiv. Lawmakers on Tuesday validated the bill to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors. The compromise…

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU off-budget military support for Ukraine

10:16, 17.05.2023 - Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU‘s European Peace Facility (EPF), a government spokesman’s office said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The EPF, created in 2021, is an off-budget instrument aimed at enhancing the EU’s…

Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

18:25, 18.04.2023 - Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already…

Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences

17:45, 11.04.2023 - Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defences, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO state has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from…

Austria to extend checks at Hungarian, Slovenian borders

11:20, 11.04.2023 - Austria plans to extend checks at its borders with Slovenia and Hungary by another six months from May 11, when the current six-month suspension of free travel over those boundaries expires, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told ORF radio on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “We will inform the European…

Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

07:20, 04.04.2023 - Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Sweden is kept waiting, according to Reuters. The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 iunie 2023
USD 4.5911
EUR 4.9609
CHF 5.0671
GBP 5.7692
CAD 3.438
XAU 289.891
JPY 3.2902
CNY 0.6417
AED 1.2501
AUD 3.111
MDL 0.2582
BGN 2.5364

Urmareste stirile pe: