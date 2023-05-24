Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian teachers will organize a two-hour strike on Wednesday, which could be followed by a general strike next week if their demands are not met, meaning final exams may be affected, Euractiv reports. Teachers are demanding a 60% increase in wages. A teacher with 25 years of experience earns around…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

- Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate Eurohold Bulgaria, launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of Euroins Romania, the Bulgarian group said, according to See News. EIG…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

- Romania‘s Senate approved a bill on Wednesday decriminalising some abuse of power cases in a move reminiscent of attempts to weaken the fight against corruption which triggered major street protests six years ago, according to Reuters. The bill, introduced by lawmakers from the three-party coalition…

- Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

- France’s government is fighting for its survival on Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote, according…

- Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…