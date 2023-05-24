Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

Stiri Recomandate

„Plecatul de acasă nu este o soluţie“ – campanie naţională ­pentru prevenirea dispariţiei voluntare a minorilor

Poliţia Română şi Asociaţia Telefonul Copilului, cu sprijinul Ambasadei SUA în România, au lansat, în data de 22 mai, o campanie naţională de prevenire a… [citeste mai departe]

La Dumbrăveşti, a început ­construcţia podului rutier ­peste pârâul Vărbilău

• Realizat la standarde europene, acesta va avea o lungime de aproape 100 de metri și va traversa oblic vadul apei Luiza Rădulescu Pintilie Aducerea, acum câteva zile, pe malul pârâului Vărbilău, în dreptul satului Sfârleanca al… [citeste mai departe]

Sepsi a câștigat Cupa României, după finala cu „U” Cluj. Covăsnenii s-au impus la loviturile de departajare

Sepsi a câștigat Cupa României la fotbal, după ce a trecut în finală, de Universitatea Cluj, la loviturile de departajare. Meciul s-a disputat miercuri seară, la Sibiu,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Prefectul Halici s-a întâlnit cu primarii din Suraia și Biliești pe tema eroziunii malului stâng al Siretului

Nicușor Halici, prefectul județului Vrancea: NATURA NU IARTĂ!!! Așa cum am spus în repetate rânduri, siguranța vrâncenilor este pe primul loc! Tocmai de aceea,… [citeste mai departe]

Rețeta siropului miraculos de 10 ori mai puternic ca antibioticul - E periculos dacă suferi de aceste boli

Este vorba de siropul de usturoi, cu nenumărate beneficii. Usturoiul a ajuns una dintre cele mai cunoscute plante folosite în remedii naturiste. Medicina populară recomandă usturoiul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O mutație genetică îi poate face pe oameni imuni la durere și anxietate: Ce spune femeia de 75 de ani care o are

Oamenii de știință au descoperit cum o mutație genetică rară la o femeie britanică în vârstă de 75 de ani îi permite acesteia să trăiască o viață aproape fără dureri și… [citeste mai departe]

Alţi peste 18 milioane de puieţi ­forestieri – ­plantaţi în campania de împăduriri de primăvară

Potrivit unui comunicat al RNP- Romsilva, în cursul săptămânii trecute, , în campania de împăduriri de primăvară, au fost plantaţi 18,5 milioane de puieți forestieri, realizându-se astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Bârladul încheie turul pe locul doi

RUGBY 7s… Ultima etapă a turului Campionatului Național de Rugby 7s feminin – junioare a adus un nou loc doi pentru echipa feminină a CSȘ – Liceul Pedagogic “Ioan Popescu” Bârlad. Fetele încheie turul pe locul doi, cu 58 de puncte, la patru puncte în spatele celor de la Poli Iași. Final de tur în […] Articolul Bârladul încheie… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat cocoș în fața concubinei cu care s-a bătut parte în parte, dar acum moare de foame singur, în propria locuință: “în două zile am mâncat doar o jumătate de pâine”

LA MÂNA ALTORA… Și bătut, și… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

Publicat:
Romania‘s prime minister said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to . Ciuca, who is head of the (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the government after he steps down, he […] The post Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian teachers’ general strike may affect final exams

10:35, 17.05.2023 - Romanian teachers will organize a two-hour strike on Wednesday, which could be followed by a general strike next week if their demands are not met, meaning final exams may be affected, Euractiv reports. Teachers are demanding a 60% increase in wages. A teacher with 25 years of experience earns around…

OMV Petrom investing 81 mln euro in Petrobrazi refinery turnaround

12:30, 25.04.2023 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Monday that it has started the general turnaround of its Petrobrazi refinery, in which it is investing 400 mln lei (81.1 mln euro), according to See News. The process will last six weeks, during which time the refinery’s activity will be halted, OMV…

Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence

15:35, 12.04.2023 - Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate Eurohold Bulgaria, launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of Euroins Romania, the Bulgarian group said, according to See News. EIG…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Romanian senate decriminalises some graft offences, decision not final

11:00, 30.03.2023 - Romania‘s Senate approved a bill on Wednesday decriminalising some abuse of power cases in a move reminiscent of attempts to weaken the fight against corruption which triggered major street protests six years ago, according to Reuters. The bill, introduced by lawmakers from the three-party coalition…

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

French government fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

12:55, 20.03.2023 - France’s government is fighting for its survival on Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote, according…

Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

15:15, 15.03.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…


