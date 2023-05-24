Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotationPublicat:
Romania‘s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the government after he steps down, he […] The post Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
