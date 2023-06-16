Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch

Stiri Recomandate

Cum îți dai seama dacă ai HOLERĂ? Două semne inconfundabile ale temutei boli bacteriene

Holera este o boala infecțioasă intestinală acută, contagioasă, răspândită de regulă prin apa contaminata. Spre deosebire de alte afecțiuni oarecum asemănătoare, holera poate fi fatală chiar și în câteva ore și chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Festival naţional de minihandbal masculin la Seini

Sala Sporturilor “Gelu Cărăbăţ” din Seini găzduieşte sâmbătă, 17 iunie, începând cu ora 10.00, Festivalul naţional de minihandbal masculin. Meciurile se vor disputa pe două terenuri astfel: pe terenul 1 vor evolua CS Seini, LPS AHC Cluj, AH Minaur Baia Mare 2, CSS Sighişoara, HC 2003 Aleşd, HC Dinamyc… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un incident pe calea ferată. Locomotiva unui tren a luat foc, în Prahova. Călătorii s-au autoevacuat

Un incendiu a izbucnit, vineri, la locomotiva unui tren de călători, în comuna Tinosu din judeţul Prahova. Pasagerii au ieşit singuri din vagoane, nefiind persoane rănite. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este patronul de restaurant înjunghiat şi împuşcat de 12 motociclişti Hells Angels. Cum s-a petrecut atacul în stil mafiot

Încă un atac mafiot în Capitală. Un cunoscut patron de restaurante a fost lovit cu un ciocan, înjunghiat şi împuşcat, pe terasa unui local,… [citeste mai departe]

Un BMW hibrid de 135.000 de euro, din 2023, a ars în garajul unei case din județul Timiș. Câinele care l-a salvat pe proprietar a murit în incendiu

Un autoturism marca BMW X7 – mild hybrid – din 2023, în valoare de 135.000 de euro, aflat în garanție,… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanța de vară 2023: ASTĂZI este ultima zi de școală pentru copiii din România

Vacanța de vară 2023: ASTĂZI este ultima zi de școală pentru copiii din România Vineri, 16 iunie, este ultima zi de școală pentru copiii de grădiniță… [citeste mai departe]

Începe modernizarea străzilor Aurel Vlaicu, 8 Martie, Fântâna de Aur și Sticlarilor din Sebeș

Primăria Municipiului Sebeș a predat amplasamentul în vederea începerii lucrărilor de modernizare a străzilor Aurel Vlaicu, 8 Martie, Fântâna de Aur și Sticlarilor. Acestea fac obiectul unui contract de… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo pe o lună: România, lovită de fenomene extreme. Cum va fi vremea până pe 17 iulie

Săptămâna 19.06.2023 – 26.06.2023Valorile termice se vor situa în jurul celor specifice pentru această săptămână, pe întreg teritoriul României.Regimul pluviometric va fi excedentar în regiunile intracarpatice,… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Sud a recuperat din mare o parte din racheta nord-coreeană prăbuşită după lansarea eșuată a unui satelit de spionaj

Armata sud-coreeană a anunţat vineri că a reuşit să recupereze o mare parte din racheta nord-coreeană care s-a prăbuşit în mare după încercarea… [citeste mai departe]

16 iunie 1991: Al doilea Pod de Flori. G. Vieru: S-au întâlnit toți la mijlocul Prutului și au încins acolo, în apă, o horă (VIDEO)

La data de 16 iunie 1991 a avut loc Al doilea Pod de Flori. De această dată, românii din Moldova de peste Prut au putut să… [citeste mai departe]


Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch

A new government has been voted into power by the on Thursday, following an unprecedented rotation of prime ministers, wherein , the leader of the (PSD), took on the role in a cabinet that has retained certain key positions while rotating others, according to Euractiv. During the parliamentary investiture […] The post Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: