Romania unveils new government after unprecedented PM switch

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the ruling coalition’s Social Democrat Party, as prime minister on Tuesday, under a rotating premiership deal meant to ensure political stability, according to Reuters. The leftist Social Democrats and the centre-right Liberals…

- The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

- Romanian authorities informed the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to reduce the number of diplomatic and technical-administrative staff of the Russian Federation in Romania on Thursday, adding that the embassy has 30 days to comply, according to Euractiv. During a meeting with the secretary of state…

- The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

- The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…

- Romania‘s Social Democratic Party (PSD) will trigger early elections if the prime minister switch that was agreed to within the ruling coalition in December and which was supposed to have already taken place is not respected, said Social-Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu, noting his party is ready to lead,…

- Poland wants to focus on strengthening the EU’s ties with the US during its next presidency in the Council of the EU in 2025, announced President Andrzej Duda on Monday, according to Euractiv. As Poland celebrates its 19th anniversary since joining the bloc, Duda took this opportunity to discuss the…

- Industries are urging Finland‘s government that is currently in the process of being formed to look into new trade routes besides the traditional Baltic Sea due to possible interference, disruptions and even conflicts linked to the security situation, according to Euractiv. The Baltic Sea, in which…