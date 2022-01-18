Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 18 ianuarie 2022

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre medicale, REȚINUTE pentru certificate covid false: Luau 100 şi 250 de euro pe document - Grupare destructurată de DGA

Potrivit Direcţiei Generale Anticorupţie - Serviciul Judeţean Anticorupţie Dolj, poliţiştii, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor din România – 19 județe în scenariul ROȘU. Media națională a crescut MASIV

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos:Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr de cazuri nou confirmateIncidența  înregistrată la 14… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica a ”rezolvat” un deranjament la Turda foarte simplu: ”Nu avem pe cine să trimitem!”

Mai mulți localnici din zona străzii Amurgului din Turda au sesizat faptul că există un deranjament, în sensul că a ”căzut” alimentarea cu energie electrică din jurul orei 10.20. ”Electrica Turda, nu...… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Dana Budeanu INTRĂ LA RUPERE în scandalurile din poliție: Cum de SRI NU IA atitudine de zece ani de zile?

Dana Budeanu  a comentat scandaurile din Poliția Română. Aceasta spune că problemele din structură sunt generate de lipsa de pregătire corespunzătoare și de faptul că poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Facturile românilor vor SCĂDEA imediat. PSD a contrat liberalizarea sălbatică făcută de dreapta

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că facturile românilor la energie vor scădea, ca urmare a pachetului de măsuri propus de PSD și agreat în coaliție. Prețul la… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022: Situație măsuri COVID-19 – Județul CLUJ

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022 ✅ SITUAȚIE MĂSURI COVID-19 – JUDEȚUL CLUJ ???? Efective angrenate (polițiști, jandarmi, ISU și SAJ) – 253; ???? Persoane verificate cu privire la respectarea măsurilor [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii clujeni verifică cum se respectă măsurile anti COVID. Mare atenție la cum porți masca în transportul public!

 Reprezentanții Poliției municipiului Cluj-Napoca „s-au pus pe urmele” celor care încalcă măsurile anti Covid. Sunt verificați și operatorii economici. Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl România aduce în magazine colecția de personajeFresh Heads, prin care își propune să îi învețe pe copii cum îi ajută legumele și fructele să capete forțe proaspete pentru joacă

Din 17 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months

Publicat:
Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold, according to Reuters. Romania is the ‘s second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions. The number […] The post Romania sees biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in three months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

