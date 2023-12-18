Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude plecate din țară. Câți dintre aceștia primesc bani din străinătate. Sondaj INSCOP

Care sunt familiile din conducerea Metrorex remunerate regește

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. La ce înțelegere au ajuns România și Ucraina

Un incendiu violent a mistuit casa unei familii din Deaj. Familia așteaptă un copil peste patru luni

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecte

Autostrada A7 Ploiești – Buzău: Tunuri de căldură și sistem de iluminat pe lotul 1, pentru finalizarea lucrărilor în 2024

Capricornii se deschid către noi oportunități: Află ce-ți prezic astrele

Ordonanța trenuleț - Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul de afaceri

Germania va opri prematur, de luni, programul de subvenţii pentru vehicule electrice

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani din Satu Mare, arestați preventiv după ce și-au bătut copilul

Romania reaches agreement on Bystroe canal with Ukraine

Romania reaches agreement on Bystroe canal with Ukraine

Romania and Ukraine have successfully resolved a decades-long dispute concerning the , in which Ukraine is permitted to proceed with the development of the canal with the condition that the project adheres to environmental protection regulations, said Romania’s Environment Ministry, according to Euractiv. The Romanian Environment Ministry stated on Saturday that, during the meeting […] The post Romania reaches agreement on Bystroe canal with Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: