Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria

Stiri Recomandate

Anchetă a Poliţiei, după ce 3 bărbaţi au intrat înarmaţi cu o sabie şi o macetă într-un magazin din Vâlcea și au amenințat clienții

Anchetă a Poliţiei, după ce 3 bărbaţi au intrat înarmaţi cu o sabie şi o macetă într-un magazin din Vâlcea și au amenințat clienții

Imaginile publicate în mediul online arată cum trei bărbaţi se află în magazin, în faţa tejghelei, iar alţi trei… [citeste mai departe]

Intensitatea violenței în Cisiordania este ceva ce nu s-a mai văzut de ani de zile (raport ONU)

Intensitatea violenței în Cisiordania este ceva ce nu s-a mai văzut de ani de zile (raport ONU)

Un raport al ONU menționează încălcările drepturilor omului în Cisiordania. În concluzie, ONU a îndemnat Israelul să pună capăt violențelor din regiune, potrivit BBC.Șeful ONU pentru drepturile omului, Volker… [citeste mai departe]

Doi marinari răniţi într-o explozie, la Marea Neagră

Doi marinari răniţi într-o explozie, la Marea Neagră

Doi marinari au fost răniţi, la Marea Neagră, în explozia unei mine de care s-a lovit o comercială, un vrachier care naviga sub pavilionul Panama către un port ucrainean de pe Dunăre, pentru a încărca cereale, anunţă joi grănicerii ucraineni, potrivit Reuters. ”O navă civilă care naviga… [citeste mai departe]

Claudia Pătrășcanu îl avertizează pe Bădălău: „O să ajungă ca Irinel Columbeanu! Își ținea nevasta pe la poartă”

Claudia Pătrășcanu îl avertizează pe Bădălău: „O să ajungă ca Irinel Columbeanu! Își ținea nevasta pe la poartă”

Divorțul s-a terminat cu chiu cu vai după ani de zile, dar Claudia Patrascanu nu l-a iertat nici acum pe Gabi Bădălău. I-a prezis că o să ajungă… [citeste mai departe]

Piteştiul va avea o staţie ultraperformantă de asfalt

Piteştiul va avea o staţie ultraperformantă de asfalt

Primarul Piteştiului, Cristian Gentea: “Verificări în teren! Ne pregătim pentru recepția, în ianuarie 2024, a celei mai performante stații de asfalt, tip Wibau, adusă din Germania! Stația are o capacitate maximă de producție de 90 t/h, adică, de aproape trei ori mai mare decât capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Trupurile neînsufleţite ale victimelor de la Ferma Dacilor au fost ridicate de rude de la Serviciul de Medicină Legală

Trupurile neînsufleţite ale victimelor de la Ferma Dacilor au fost ridicate de rude de la Serviciul de Medicină Legală

Trupurile neînsufleţite ale celor şapte victime găsite carbonizate în urma incendiului care a mistuit Ferma Dacilor din satul prahovean Tohani au fost ridicate… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri care s-au aventurat cu o maşină în zona Tabla Buţii au avut nevoie de salvamontişti ca să coboare de acolo

Trei tineri care s-au aventurat cu o maşină în zona Tabla Buţii au avut nevoie de salvamontişti ca să coboare de acolo

„În mijlocul nopții de miercuri spre joi, la ora 3.30 am primit un apel prin 112, în care trei tineri din Ploiești solicitau ajutorul nostru, deoarece au… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de agrement nou-nouț, la Târgu Mureș

Centru de agrement nou-nouț, la Târgu Mureș

Parcul Subștejăris se află în plin proces de realizare, conform anunțului postat de reprezentanții Primăriei Municipiului Târgu Mureș pe pagina de Facebook a instituției. Potrivit afirmațiilor acestora, au fost deja amplasați noi stâlpi de electricitate și au fost instalate echipamentele sportive. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD vrea să interzică legile autonomiste în Parlament

PSD vrea să interzică legile autonomiste în Parlament

Președintele interimar al Camerei Deputaților, Alfred Simonis (PSD), a declarat joi, în ședința de plen dedicată respingerii a trei proiecte privind autonomia maghiarilor, că va iniția o consultare astfel încât asemenea inițiative să nu mai poată fi înregistrate.Deputații dezbat, joi, trei… [citeste mai departe]

Moşteanu: „Ciolacu ne-a arătat că atunci când are puterea are reflexe de dictator sud-american”

Moşteanu: „Ciolacu ne-a arătat că atunci când are puterea are reflexe de dictator sud-american”

Liderul deputaţilor USR, Ionuţ Moşteanu, a declarat joi că premierul Marcel Ciolacu a arătat că atunci când are puterea „are reflexe de dictator sud-american”, conform agerpres. Potrivit sursei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria

Publicat:
Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria

Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe’s open-borders Schengen area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders, the Romanian interior ministry said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Austria opposed expanding the passport-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria at a meeting […] The post Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian MEPs challenge Schengen blockade, point to new EU migration deal

10:30, 21.12.2023 - Two Romanian MEPs argue that with EU institutions adopting a political agreement, which for the first time lays down a harmonised approach to migration management for the bloc, Austria no longer has any valid grounds to oppose their country’s bid to join the Schengen area, according to Euractiv. With…

France’s Macron faces cracks in his government over migration law

13:36, 20.12.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron faced cracks within his ruling alliance on Wednesday after parliament passed a toughened immigration bill, leaving him needing to find ways to appease left-leaning members, according to Reuters. The bill, a compromise between the centrist president’s party and the conservative…

Bulgaria rejects “migrants for Schengen” offer

12:15, 13.12.2023 - Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

Austria floats Schengen access for Romania, Bulgaria flights

10:46, 11.12.2023 - Austria may be willing to relax its veto on expanding the European Union’s passport-control-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria, proposing access for air travel to and from the two countries, according to Bloomberg.  The government in Vienna had been the main impediment to an expansion as Chancellor Karl…

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

11:10, 15.11.2023 - The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

10:45, 08.11.2023 - NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters.  Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

Romanian MEP to appeal EU court ruling on Schengen accession

11:00, 30.10.2023 - Romanian EU lawmaker Eugen Tomac (PMP/EPP) said he would appeal the EU Court of Justice’s decision rejecting his case against Austria’s Council veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, according to Euractiv.  Because the EU court also delved into the substantive aspects, Tomac is convinced “we have…

Romanian president says Schengen ‘no longer functions’

10:20, 27.10.2023 - Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv.  While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2023
USD 4.4726
EUR 4.9753
CHF 5.3438
GBP 5.7227
CAD 3.3838
XAU 298.5
JPY 3.1769
CNY 0.6298
AED 1.2178
AUD 3.0616
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5438

Urmareste stirile pe: