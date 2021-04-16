Stiri Recomandate

Romania approves law to bar Huawei from 5G networks

Publicat:
Romania approves law to bar Huawei from 5G networks

Romania’s government approved a US-backed bill on Thursday that effectively bars China and Huawei from the country’s 5G networks on security grounds and under the new law, communications providers will only be able to use 5G network equipment and software from suppliers pre-approved by the decision of the , based on an assessment by […] The post Romania approves law to bar Huawei from 5G networks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

