Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

Stiri Recomandate

Minor înjunghiat în Gara Bârlad! Poliția TF în alertă!

Minor înjunghiat în Gara Bârlad! Poliția TF în alertă!

BĂTAIE CU CUȚITUL!… Ieri, 26 septembrie, spre seară (ora 19.10), Poliția Bârlad a fost sesizată, prin 112, cu privire la faptul că, în zona Gării CFR din municipiul Bârlad, un tânăr a suferit plăgi înjunghiate, în zona coapsei și a antebrațului. Tânărul, în vârstă de 17 ani, din… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Ioniță, fostul șef al DGA, în vizorul ANI

Cătălin Ioniță, fostul șef al DGA, în vizorul ANI

Cătălin Alexandru Ioniţă, fost șef al Direcţiei Generale Anticorupţie, din cadrul Ministerului de Interne (MAI), a ajuns în vizorul Agenției Naționale de Integritate (ANI). Acuzația ce i se aduce e de avere nejustificată. „Agenția Națională de Integritate a constatat existența unei diferențe… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Bîlcea: „Consiliere psihologică obligatorie pentru copiii care săvârșesc fapte penale!” (P)

Sergiu Bîlcea: „Consiliere psihologică obligatorie pentru copiii care săvârșesc fapte penale!” (P)

Problema minorilor care săvârșesc fapte penale pentru care nu răspund în fața legii este în atenția parlamentarilor. Deputatul PNL Sergiu Bîlcea a anunțat că a... The post Sergiu Bîlcea:… [citeste mai departe]

Delia şi-a luat cizmele viral tip Super Mario

Delia şi-a luat cizmele viral tip Super Mario

Delia şi-a luat cizmele viral tip Super Mario La începutul anului, la New York Fashion Week 2023, s-a dat moda cizmelor roșii care te duceau cu gândul spre jocul Super Mario. Vara acestui an a venit apoi cu un alt model de cizme gigant ca în desene animate, de această dată galbene.   Vezi această postare pe… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Percheziție și ridicări de documente făcute de DNA la autoritatea care gestionează banii UE pentru autostrăzi

SURSE Percheziție și ridicări de documente făcute de DNA la autoritatea care gestionează banii UE pentru autostrăzi

O percheziție și mai multe ridicări de documente au loc, miercuri dimineață, la Autoritatea de Management a Programului Operational Infrastructura Mare (AM POIM),… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Traficul este restrictionat dinspre autostrada A2 Bucuresti-Constanta catre Cernavoda

IGPR Infotrafic:Traficul este restrictionat dinspre autostrada A2 Bucuresti-Constanta catre Cernavoda

In perioada 27 septembrie 10 octombrie, s a restrictionat traficul pe breteaua de acces dinspre autostrada A2 Bucuresti Constanta catre localitatea Cernavoda Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic din Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Pălăria purtată de Michael Jackson în timpul primului său „moonwalk”, vândută la licitaţie cu 77.640 de euro

Pălăria purtată de Michael Jackson în timpul primului său „moonwalk”, vândută la licitaţie cu 77.640 de euro

Pălăria pe care cântăreţul american Michael Jackson a aruncat-o spre public chiar înainte să execute primul său „moonwalk” - o mişcare de dans emblematică a megastarului… [citeste mai departe]

Jocuri romane, la Muzeul Principia din Alba Iulia. Vă puteți provoca prietenii sau pe curatorii de serviciu

Jocuri romane, la Muzeul Principia din Alba Iulia. Vă puteți provoca prietenii sau pe curatorii de serviciu

La Muzeul Principia, saptamana aceasta, daca aveti timp si nevoie de relaxare, va asteptam cu jocuri romane. Va puteti provoca prietenii sau pe curatorii de serviciu. Regulile sunt simple… [citeste mai departe]

BERD a înrăutăţit estimările despre economia românească

BERD a înrăutăţit estimările despre economia românească

Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare (BERD) a înrăutăţit estimările privind evoluţia economiei româneşti în 2023 şi în 2024, potrivit unui raport publicat miercuri de instituţia financiară internaţională. Conform celor mai recente prognoze ale BERD, PIB-ul României… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi în București și Prahova: mascații au luat cu asalt casele și firmele evazioniștilor

Descinderi în București și Prahova: mascații au luat cu asalt casele și firmele evazioniștilor

Polițiștii fac miercuri dimineața 9 percheziții la sediile unor firme și la domiciliile unor persoane din Prahova și București, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală. Prejudiciul produs depășește 260.000… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

Publicat:
Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges, which amount to some E15 billion, together with […] The post Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Three Seas Initiative to enlarge with Greece says Romanian president

10:16, 30.08.2023 - Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

11:25, 25.08.2023 - The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

Romania risks missing 2025 recycling target despite national campaign

11:00, 23.08.2023 - Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…

Poland hopes to fix leak in Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline by Tuesday

11:00, 07.08.2023 - Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  PERN said there was no indication a third party…

Commission sues Poland for challenging primacy of EU law

10:31, 20.07.2023 - The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…

Swedish PM ‘not worried’ about Turkey delaying NATO ratification

10:30, 18.07.2023 - Sweden is not worried about Turkey not having yet approved or given any information about when it would ratify Sweden’s NATO application, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the press Monday, despite Ankara last week promising to give the go ahead, according to Euractiv.  Kristersson showed…

Dutch to boost military capacities of eastern European partners

08:40, 12.07.2023 - The Netherlands will foster the military capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova by investing an additional E8 million into a NATO fund, outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA/EPP) announced during the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.…

Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform

10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6874
EUR 4.9696
CHF 5.14
GBP 5.7148
CAD 3.4756
XAU 288.273
JPY 3.1492
CNY 0.6414
AED 1.2761
AUD 3.0057
MDL 0.2567
BGN 2.5409

Urmareste stirile pe: