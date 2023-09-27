Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges, which amount to some E15 billion, together with […] The post Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

- The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

- Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters. PERN said there was no indication a third party…

- The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…

- Sweden is not worried about Turkey not having yet approved or given any information about when it would ratify Sweden’s NATO application, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the press Monday, despite Ankara last week promising to give the go ahead, according to Euractiv. Kristersson showed…

- The Netherlands will foster the military capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova by investing an additional E8 million into a NATO fund, outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA/EPP) announced during the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.…

- Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…