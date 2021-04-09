RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

Stiri Recomandate

Medicul Radu Țincu: ATENȚIE la pacienții cu antecedente de tromboză! Care sunt principalele reacții ADVERSE după vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca

Medicul Radu Țincu: ATENȚIE la pacienții cu antecedente de tromboză! Care sunt principalele reacții ADVERSE după vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca

 În cazul unor simptome clare de tromboză după administrarea vaccinului de la AstraZeneca, medicul Radu Țincu…

Raportul Corpului de Control al MAI în cazul consilierei USR care a descins la restaurantele din Timişoara alături de jandarmi. Ce nereguli au fost constatate

Raportul Corpului de Control al MAI în cazul consilierei USR care a descins la restaurantele din Timişoara alături de jandarmi. Ce nereguli au fost constatate

Corpul de control al ministrului Afacerilor Interne a transmis, vineri, în urma…

Ministerul Finanţelor susţine proiectul de simplificare a sistemului de licenţiere

Ministerul Finanţelor susţine proiectul de simplificare a sistemului de licenţiere

Ministrul Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare, a participat joi, 8 aprilie 2021, la workshop-ul de finalizare al proiectului „Redimensionarea completă a sistemului de licențiere din România", derulat de Consiliul Concurenței împreună cu…

42 de suceveni confirmați cu SARS-CoV-2, din 858 testați

42 de suceveni confirmați cu SARS-CoV-2, din 858 testați

Județul Suceava a înregistrat, vineri, 42 de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 și 17 persoane reconfirmate pozitiv la retestare, din 858 de persoane testate în ultimele 24 de ore. Rata de infectare în județ a scăzut la 0,90 la mie, față de 0,93 la mie, în ziua precedentă.În țară,…

Capsula spaţială Soyuz MS-18 Iu.A.Gagarin, lansată cu succes într-o misiune dedicată aniversării a 60 de ani de la primul zbor al unui om în spaţiu

Capsula spaţială Soyuz MS-18 Iu.A.Gagarin, lansată cu succes într-o misiune dedicată aniversării a 60 de ani de la primul zbor al unui om în spaţiu

Capsula rusă cu echipaj Soyuz MS-18 a fost lansată în direcţia Staţiei Spaţiale Internaţionale…

Deficitul commercial al României a depăşit 3 miliarde de euro în primele două luni din acest an

Deficitul commercial al României a depăşit 3 miliarde de euro în primele două luni din acest an

Deficitul balanţei comerciale a României, adică diferenţa dintre exporturi şi importuri, a fost de 3,070 miliarde de euro, în primele două luni din acest an, mai mare cu 455,9 milioane de euro decât cel…

(P) Smartphone nou? Top 6 accesorii de care ai nevoie

(P) Smartphone nou? Top 6 accesorii de care ai nevoie

(P) Smartphone nou? Top 6 accesorii de care ai nevoie În prezent, telefonul mobil a devenit o necesitate. Majoritatea persoanelor au deja un dispozitiv smart pe care-l folosesc cotidian, în diferite momente ale zilei pentru a comunica cu ceilalți, pentru poze sau pentru a asculta muzică, cât și…

Ce a pățit un bărbat vaccinat anti-COVID-19 care a stat în aceeași casă cu soția și copiii infectați cu SARS-CoV-2

Ce a pățit un bărbat vaccinat anti-COVID-19 care a stat în aceeași casă cu soția și copiii infectați cu SARS-CoV-2

Potrivit experților în sănătate, vaccinarea anti- COVID-19 reduce riscul de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 cu 80% – 90%, în funcție de serul folosit pentru imunizare.…

Noi dezvăluiri despre modul în care a fost regizată operaţiunea „flămânzi sub acoperire"

Noi dezvăluiri despre modul în care a fost regizată operaţiunea „flămânzi sub acoperire”

Corpul de Control al MAI confirmă dezvăluirile Anei Munteanu, care a declarat pentru „ Adevărul " că operaţiunea în care a descins într-un restaurant din Timişoara cu jandarmii a fost „la ordinul prefectului".…

656 de persoane venite din zonele de risc aproape au triplat, vineri, numărul celor în ...

656 de persoane venite din zonele de risc aproape au triplat, vineri, numărul celor în ...

Numărul persoanelor aflate vineri în carantină în județul Suceava a fost de aproape trei ori mai mare față de ziua precedentă. Conform buletinului zilnic de presă transmis de Prefectura Suceava, vineri dimineață erau…


RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

Publicat:
RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

The government decided on Thursday to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days starting from  April 13 and has also decided on new measures for the , easing some restrictions for this period, according to Romania-Insider.  The night curfew will be lifted on the night of May 1 to May […]

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency's assessment that the formation of…

PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service

14:00, 08.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider.  Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

Romanian authorities extends night time curfew to curb COVID-19 cases

13:56, 26.03.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters.   Arafat explained that the movement of…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Kelemen Hunor: Gov't agreed to lift restrictions until 2.00 on Catholic and Orthodox Easter night

18:00, 25.03.2021 - The Government has agreed to lift movement restrictions until 2.00 on Saturday of Catholic and Orthodox Easter, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announced on Thursday. "Today, together with Prime Minister Florin Citu, Secretary of State Raed Arafat and several members of the Government, we had…

Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine

13:30, 25.03.2021 - Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos,  were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider.  The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

Iohannis rules out Easter lockdown and confirms new curfew time

17:35, 10.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…


