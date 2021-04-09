RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox EasterPublicat:
The government decided on Thursday to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days starting from April 13 and has also decided on new measures for the Orthodox Easter, easing some restrictions for this period, according to Romania-Insider. The night curfew will be lifted on the night of May 1 to May […] The post RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
