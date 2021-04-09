RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider. Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

- The Government has agreed to lift movement restrictions until 2.00 on Saturday of Catholic and Orthodox Easter, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announced on Thursday. "Today, together with Prime Minister Florin Citu, Secretary of State Raed Arafat and several members of the Government, we had…

- Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider. The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

- President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday that the authorities are not considering implementing any lockdown measures for Easter but that the state of alert will be extended as the pandemic figures in the past week are concerning, according to actmedia.eu. Iohannis…