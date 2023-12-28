River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

Stiri Recomandate

Marcel Ciolacu, despre incendiul de la Ferma Dacilor: A fost o catastrofă. Aștept raportul. Cum să nu ai detector de fum în pesiune?

Marcel Ciolacu, despre incendiul de la Ferma Dacilor: A fost o catastrofă. Aștept raportul. Cum să nu ai detector de fum în pesiune?

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu spune că incendiul de la pensiunea Ferma Dacilor, în care cel puțin 7 oameni au murit, a fost o „catastrofă”… [citeste mai departe]

Sentințe grele pentru poeții ruși: Cinci și șapte ani de închisoare pentru poemul ”Omoară-mă, miliţianule!”

Sentințe grele pentru poeții ruși: Cinci și șapte ani de închisoare pentru poemul ”Omoară-mă, miliţianule!”

Doi poeți ruși, Artiom Kamardin și Iegor Ştovba, au primit sentințe grele, joi, 28 decembrie, într-un tribunal din Moscova, după ce au participat la o lectură publică… [citeste mai departe]

Executivul a alocat 283 milioane lei în vederea exproprierii a 486 de imobile proprietate privată, pentru a construi metroul din Cluj-Napoca

Executivul a alocat 283 milioane lei în vederea exproprierii a 486 de imobile proprietate privată, pentru a construi metroul din Cluj-Napoca

Astfel, Executivul a adoptat hotărârea privind declanşarea procedurilor de expropriere a tuturor imobilelor proprietate… [citeste mai departe]

Garda Națională de Mediu verifică vulcanizările din București: 4.200 de anvelope second-hand ilegale descoperite

Garda Națională de Mediu verifică vulcanizările din București: 4.200 de anvelope second-hand ilegale descoperite

Comisarii Gărzii de Mediu au verificat 21 de vulcanizări din Bucureşti, după ce au fost sesizaţi de către ANPC cu privire la existanţa a peste 4.000 de anvelope care… [citeste mai departe]

Cărţile de identitate normale emise după 31 decembrie pot fi folosite în străinătate, până se eliberează buletinele electronice

Cărţile de identitate normale emise după 31 decembrie pot fi folosite în străinătate, până se eliberează buletinele electronice

Guvernul a aprobat joi, 28 decembrie, o ordonanţă care prevede că, până la punerea în circulaţie la nivel naţional a cărţilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Vulcanizările din Capitală, verificate de Garda Naţională de Mediu – 4.200 de aşa-zise anvelope second hand, în fapt deşeuri, descoperite / Amenzi în valoarea de peste 22.000 de lei şi sesizare penală

Vulcanizările din Capitală, verificate de Garda Naţională de Mediu – 4.200 de aşa-zise anvelope second hand, în fapt deşeuri, descoperite / Amenzi în valoarea de peste 22.000 de lei şi sesizare penală

Oficialii… [citeste mai departe]

Ocupații inedite în Nomenclatorul meseriilor. Aflați ce fac un discotecar, un aglomeratorist sau un defectolog…

Ocupații inedite în Nomenclatorul meseriilor. Aflați ce fac un discotecar, un aglomeratorist sau un defectolog…

Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Dâmbovița renunță la cifrele de bilanț și transmite un alt fel de comunicat, la final de an, menționând totuși că „mai ales ca instituție… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat Legea bugetului de stat şi Legea bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat Legea bugetului de stat şi Legea bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, astăzi, Legea bugetului de stat şi Legea bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat pentru anul viitor. Actele normative au fost aprobate… [citeste mai departe]

Reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene, prelungite cu şase luni

Reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene, prelungite cu şase luni

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Mihai Constantin, a anunţat că vor fi prelungite până în iunie 2024 reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene, iar pe listă au fost introduse şi zahărul şi… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a prelungit reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene până în iunie 2024. Făina şi zahărul, introduse pe listă

Guvernul a prelungit reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene până în iunie 2024. Făina şi zahărul, introduse pe listă

"Au fost prelungite cu şase luni de zile reglementările privind importul şi tranzitul cerealelor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

Publicat:
River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s for said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres late on Wednesday, below the 8.91 […] The post River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

11:10, 13.12.2023 - Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

Hungary’s ruling party submits resolution opposing Ukraine’s EU accession talks

13:05, 06.12.2023 - Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

14:55, 23.11.2023 - European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters.  Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit

11:10, 15.11.2023 - The European Union reached a deal on Wednesday on a law to place methane emissions limits on Europe‘s oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after…

NATO boosts Baltic patrols after undersea infrastructure damage

10:36, 20.10.2023 - NATO is stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region, the transatlantic military alliance said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol…

Slovakia putting temporary controls on border with Hungary amid migration rise

13:21, 04.10.2023 - Slovakia will impose temporary controls on its border with Hungary due to a rising number of illegal migrants, the government said on Wednesday, a reaction to checks that the Czech Republic and Poland put on Slovak borders, according to Reuters. Slovakia has faced an eleven-fold increase this year in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2023
USD 4.4726
EUR 4.9753
CHF 5.3438
GBP 5.7227
CAD 3.3838
XAU 298.5
JPY 3.1769
CNY 0.6298
AED 1.2178
AUD 3.0616
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5438

Urmareste stirile pe: