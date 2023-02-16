Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…

- Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

- U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania will hold a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, AP News reported. The joint combat drills at…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- The Republic of Moldova has asked allies to strengthen its air defence capabilities as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine, although what the country calls Russian efforts to destabilise it have so far failed, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. “We have requested air surveillance…

- Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

- Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

- Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…