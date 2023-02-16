Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakersPublicat:
Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist who served for a year as President Maia Sandu’s defense […] The post Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government
14:06, 13.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…
Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation
14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…
US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills
13:25, 09.02.2023 - U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania will hold a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, AP News reported. The joint combat drills at…
EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears
09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…
Republic of Moldova asks allies for air defences, says Russia trying to destabilise country
11:51, 20.01.2023 - The Republic of Moldova has asked allies to strengthen its air defence capabilities as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine, although what the country calls Russian efforts to destabilise it have so far failed, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. “We have requested air surveillance…
New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine
14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…
Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply
15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…
Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears
10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…