Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

Cluburile sud-africane din cupele europene pot juca pe teren propriu în optimi şi sferturi

Cluburile sud-africane de rugby Bulls Pretoria şi Stormers Cape Town, angrenate în Cupa Campionilor, respectiv Sharks Durban, participantă în Cupa Challenge, vor putea disputa meciurile din optimile de finală şi din… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare consum energetic din ultimul an

Gerul de azi aduce un consum de electricitate – sinusoida de culoare roz – de 8.650 de MW, la orele dimineții (printre cele mai mari din ultimul an), în timp ce producția este de doar 7.650 de MW, fiind necesar un import de 1.000 de MW. Aproape toată producția vine din surse convenționale, apă, termo pe gaz, nuclear,… [citeste mai departe]

Artistul turdean Theodor Romilă, finalist la celebrul concurs internațional de artă ModPortrait!

Artistul turdean Theodor Romilă, finalist la celebrul concurs internațional de artă ModPortrait! Acesta a participat la concurs cu lucrarea „Marius” – ulei pe pânză,  realizată în cea mai mare parte [citeste mai departe]

SUBIECTELE la Simulare Evaluare Națională 2024 în Alba – ROMÂNĂ. Ce au avut de rezolvat elevii de clasa a VIII-a

SUBIECTELE la Simulare Evaluare Națională 2024 în Alba – ROMÂNĂ. Ce au avut de rezolvat elevii de clasa a VIII-a Simulare Evaluare Națională 2024 în Alba. Luni, 22… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski a semnat decretul care va stârni furia Moscovei

Într-un decret emis luni, președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a enumerat regiunile din Rusia care au fost locuite „istoric” de ucraineni și a cerut ca drepturile acestora să fie respectate, un text care este posibil să stârnească furia Moscovei, transmite AFP. Documentul publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e deputatul de Dâmbovița care bate la ușa PSD Prahova

Sunt o mulțime de parlamentari PSD care deja nu se vor mai regăsi pe listele partidului pentru alegerile de anul acesta și, ca atare, unii dintre ei caută să obțină un nou mandat în alt județ decât cel unde sunt acum aleși. Unul dintre deputații care nu se va mai regăsi pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar BNR, 22 ianuarie 2024. Leul crește în raport cu euro și dolarul

Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) astăzi este de 4,9768 lei, în scădere faţă de vineri, când a ajuns la 4,9769 lei. Dolarul american a scăzut luni la 4,5705 lei, de la 4,5735 lei. [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal în urma incendiului devastator din Băișoara, Cluj, în urma căruia un bărbat a murit și o femeie a fost rănită

Un bărbat de 80 de ani a murit şi o femeie de aceeaşi vârstă a fost transportată la spital, după ce casa lor din localitatea Muntele Săcelului… [citeste mai departe]

ASF avertizează! Infractorii se folosesc de numărul de telefon al instituției pentru a păcăli românii: ,,Întrerupeți imediat comunicarea

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară avertizează cu privire la o nouă metodă de fraudă telefonică prin care escrocii… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Ciolacu. „A venit timpul”

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat că a venit timpul ca relaţiile dintre România şi Vietnam să treacă la „nivelul următor”, după aproape şapte decenii şi jumătate de la stabilirea relaţiilor diplomatice dintre cele două ţări. „Domnule prim-ministru (…) îmi face o deosebită plăcere să vă găzduim în Bucureşti, oraşul în care… [citeste mai departe]


Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

Red Sea crisis seeps into German chemicals sector

Germany‘s chemicals sector, Europe‘s largest, is starting to feel the pinch from delayed shipments via the , becoming the latest industry to warn of supply disruptions that have forced some companies to curb production, according to ReutersCrucial Asian imports to Europe ranging from car parts and engineering equipment to chemicals and toys are currently taking […] The post crisis seeps into German chemicals sector appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

