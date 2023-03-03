Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law

Stiri Recomandate

Secretar de stat în ministerul Mediului, despre cazul Bîstroe: Prelucrarea datelor va dura în jur de o lună

Secretarul de stat Sorin Banciu a precizat, într-o intervenție la Antena 3, că partea ucraineană a susținut în timpul discuțiilor de astăzi că nu au efectuat lucrări de dragare pe… [citeste mai departe]

Un ingredient folosit inclusiv în alimentele pentru copii este cancerigen în doze mari. Reguli noi pentru utilizarea lui în UE

Un ingredient folosit inclusiv în alimentele pentru copii este cancerigen în doze mari. Reguli noi pentru utilizarea lui în UE Comisia Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

Momente vesele cu Serghei Lavrov după G20. Ministrul rus de Externe a făcut sala să râdă la o conferință internațională

Un moment avându-l drept protagonist pe ministrul rus de Externe s-a viralizat pe internet, după ce participanții la o conferință organizată cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cum stă Nicușor Dan cu cele 10 obiective

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, estimează că va îndeplini marea majoritate dintre cele zece obiective stabilite de către PNL. „Unele din ele sunt pe chestiuni care sunt deja începute. Situaţia celor zece puncte este diferită, dar până la cele şase luni o să vedeţi că marea majoritate (vor fi atinse – n.r.).… [citeste mai departe]

Coordonatorul AUR Piatra-Neamţ şi alți membri ai partidului condus de George Simion s-au înscris în PNL

Coordonatorul organizaţiei AUR Piatra-Neamţ, Laurențiu Crețu, şi mai mulţi membri ai acestei formaţiuni s-au înscris în PNL Neamţ, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis de filiala liberală.„O… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta si Eco Fire Sistems au batut palma in cadrul unui contract privind tratarea si eliminarea deseurilor periculoase (DOCUMENT)

Valoarea contractului valabil 12 luni este de 92.400 lei fara TVA Potrivit Confidas.ro, compania Eco Fire Sistems a… [citeste mai departe]

De ce pun polițiștii mâna pe mașină atunci când opresc șoferi în trafic. Motivul este total nebănuit

Te-ai întrebat vreodată ce semnificație au gesturile sau semnalele agenților de poliție? Niciunul dintre ele nu este întâmplător. Află în rândurile de mai jos de ce pun polițiștii mâna… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu, la 93 de ani: Capul e întreg, dar nu prea mai ieșim în lume (audio)

Fostul președinte al României, Ion Iliescu, a declarat vineri la România TV, la împlinirea vârstei de 93 de ani, că el și soția sa Elena (92 de ani) nu prea mai pot ieși „în lume” din cauza vârstei, dar urmăresc „cu interes” activitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Messi și-a decis viitorul: I-au „pus pe masă” 88 de mil. de euro și argentinianul a dat răspunsul pe loc

Lionel Messi mai are contract cu PSG până în vară și nu a fost mulțumit de ofertele de prelungire pe care șefii grupării pariziene i le-au făcut. Starul argentinian a fost ofertat… [citeste mai departe]


Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday laying out new rules for tightening control of companies that fail to fulfill defense contracts in the event martial law is imposed, the latest step in the Kremlin’s preparations for militarizing the economy as its invasion of Ukraine stretches into a second year, according to Bloomberg. Under […] The post Putin orders new rules for defense firms in case of martial law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Scholz warns China not to supply Russia with weapons

11:11, 02.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’

11:10, 08.02.2023 - President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as long as needed, Bloomberg reports. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America,…

EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets

15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

10:40, 20.01.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world, according to AP News. The plan is expected to include higher military spending…

Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

14:55, 16.01.2023 - The Russian state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…


