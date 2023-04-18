Putin makes surprise visit to troops in occupied Ukraine regions

Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Galati:Depistati la volan fara permis de conducere, dar si sub influenta alcoolului sau a altor substante

Nr. 3044254 din 18 aprilie 2023 EVENIMENTE RUTIERE La data de 13 aprilie 2023, in jurul orei 15:03, Politia Galati a fost sesizata prin SNUAU 112 cu privire la faptul ca pe DN 25, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Morodan, la prima apariție online după scandalul monstru, pentru care a fost reținută: „Mă duc sa mai fac o meditație până plec la terapie”

„Contesa digitală” a revenit pe rețelele de socializare după o absență de aproape o lună.… [citeste mai departe]

Nike Air Max 90 - un model legendar pentru bărbați și femei (P)

Nike Air Max 90 pentru femeiVrei să cumperi o pereche nouă de adidasi Nike  pentru tine sau cauți un cadou pentru o prietenă apropiată, pentru soția ta sau sora ta? Indiferent pe cine vrei să surprinzi, modelul Nike Air Max 90 pentru femei te așteaptă la JD Sports. Poți… [citeste mai departe]

Porsche Cayenne, scos din noroi de un tractor vechi de peste 30 de ani. Operațiunea, asistată de jandarmi

O familie cu trei copii s-a aventurat în munții Buzăului, pe drumuri înmuiate de ploaie, și a fost la un pas să petreacă noaptea în sălbăticie. Oamenii s-au bazat pe bolidul lor, un Porsche… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Se apropie vacanţa de vară: Copiii sunt aşteptaţi la tabere cu sejur de zi în capitală şi în afara oraşului. Cât vor achita părinţii

Primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban, a anunțat că în acest an își vor deschide porțile 14 tabere cu sejur… [citeste mai departe]

Balcoanele închise la blocurile comuniste devin o problemă! Cade sticlă pe Calea Florești - VIDEO

Pompierii clujeni au intervenit cu scara pentru a îndepărta sticla unui balcon care a început să cadă pe trotuar. După Revoluție, majoritatea balcoanelor din oraș au fost închise de proprietari cu corniere… [citeste mai departe]

Armistițiu de 24 de ore în Sudan, după implicarea lui Blinken. 185 de oameni au murit în luptere dintre armată și gruparea paramilitară

Facţiunile rivale din Sudan au anunţat o încetare a focului pentru 24 de ore, începând de marţi seară, potrivit armatei… [citeste mai departe]

S-a redeschis zona de picnic din ștrand

■ foișoarele sunt prevăzute cu grătar, apă curentă și energie electrică ■ tarifele de utilizare sunt aceleași ca anul trecut ■ Începând din cea de a doua zi de Paști, luni, 17 aprilie, edilii romașcani au decis redeschiderea zonei de picnic din Complexul de agrement Moldova. „Cu siguranță, odată cu venirea vremii calde,… [citeste mai departe]

Vedeta din Serie A și diagnosticul medicilor după accidentul rutier suferit pe străzile Romei

Mașina lui Ciro Immobile a fost distrusă duminică de un tramvai, iar atacantul echipei Lazio Roma a aflat acum cât va lipsi de pe terenul de fotbal în urma accidentului rutier în care a fost implicat. [citeste mai departe]

Scandal uriaș la Mănăstirea Florești. Preot filmat în ipostaze indecente, în Joia Mare! Ce a postat pe un site de dating pentru gay – VIDEO

Încă un scandal zguduie Biserica Ortodoxă! Un preot de la o mănăstire din județul Cluj s-a filmat în ipostaze… [citeste mai departe]


Putin makes surprise visit to troops in occupied Ukraine regions

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited troops in two occupied regions of Ukraine, according to video released Tuesday by the Kremlin, according to Bloomberg. Putin was shown meeting officers of the in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and at the headquarters of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the southern Kherson region, […] The post Putin makes surprise visit to troops in occupied Ukraine regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

