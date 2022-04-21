Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant

Stiri Recomandate

Bilanț - Peste 1000 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore

Peste 1.000 de noi cazuri de Covid și 19 decese la pacienți confirmați cu noul coronavirus au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, a anunțat joi Ministerul Sănătății. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO| Ministrul Educației în vizită în județul Alba: Conferință de presă la sediul Prefecturii, despre învățământul profesional

LIVE VIDEO| Ministrul Educației în vizită în județul Alba: Conferință de presă la sediul Prefecturii, despre… [citeste mai departe]

34 de amenzi și 2 certificate de înmatriculare reținute de polițiștii din Sebeș , în urma unei acțiuni preventive organizate pe DN 67C

Ieri, 20 aprilie 2022, în intervalul orar 16.00 – 20.00, polițiștii Biroului Rutier din cadrul Poliției Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Chișinăul acuză Tiraspolul: Dificultățile de import sunt generate în mod deliberat și artificial chiar de către decidenții de-facto din regiune

Biroul Politici de Reintegrare reiterează poziția Chișinăului față de acuzațiile despre „blocade… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spitale asigură urgențele în timpul sărbătorii de Paște

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică a Judeţului Cluj vă face cunoscut faptul că asistenţa medicală de urgenţă prespitalicească şi spitalicească este asigurată în permanenţă în perioada Sărbătorilor Pascale, respectiv 22 aprilie [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a anunțat când va înceta războiul din Ucraina. Planul lui Vladimir Putin, dezvăluit de un oficial rus

Vestea așteptată de toată lumea a fost anunțată. Astfel, un înalt oficial al Ministerului rus de externe, Alexei Polishchuk, a transmis decizia finală a Rusiei privind încetarea… [citeste mai departe]

Dieta pe care o ține Daniela Gyorfi de 35 de ani. Secretul prin care își menține silueta

Daniela Gyorfi are un trup tras prin inel. Multe din doamnele și domnișoarele care o urmăresc o întreabă deseori care este secretul taliei sale. Aceasta a făcut sport încă din copilărie și acum adoră în continuare să… [citeste mai departe]

Se deschid primii kilometri de drum expres din România

Astăzi, se pun în circulație primii kilometri de drum expres din România, conform anunțului făcut de premierul Nicolae Ciucă, în ședința de Guvern. Este vorba despre 18,5 kilometri din lotul 2, adică segmentul Robănești – Piatra Olt, care va funcționa ca o centură a orașului Balș. În ciuda… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț COVID-19 din 21 aprilie 2022: 1.063 de cazuri noi și 19 decese, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 21 aprilie 2022, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 2.886.284 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. În… [citeste mai departe]

Primăriţa Câmpulungului vorbeşte de ipocrizia Direcţiei de Cultură în problema tăierii copacilor de pe Bulevardul ”Pardon”

De la „tăiem teii”, la „consultăm populaţia” şi „nu avem arbori în proiect”! Chestiunea implementării proiectului de reabilitare a Bulevardului… [citeste mai departe]


Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant

Publicat:
Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant

on Thursday ordered the Russian military to cancel plans to storm the Azovstal plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and said he wanted it to continue to be hermetically blockaded instead, according to Reuters. Putin gave the order to , his defence minister, who had previously told Putin that […] The post Putin cancels Russian plans to storm Mariupol steel plant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

