Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 28 oct - 03 nov 2022.

Un jucător din Serie A, înjunghiat într-un supermarket din Milano - O persoană a fost ucisă

Un jucător din Serie A, înjunghiat într-un supermarket din Milano - O persoană a fost ucisă

Pablo Mari, jucător împrumutat în acest sezon de Arsenal la Monza, este una dintre cele șase persoane care au fost înjunghiate joi seară, în jurul orei 18:30, într-un supermarket de la periferia orașului Milano. [citeste mai departe]

Fina lui Putin a fugit

Fina lui Putin a fugit

Fina lui Putin a fugit din Rusia. „A făcut asta pentru a-i deruta pe oamenii legii. Prin urmare, a intrat în Lituania prin Belarus”, a declarat pentru agenția TASS un reprezentat al anchetei. Fina lui Putin este o fostă candidată la funcție de președinte al Federației Ruse, o cheamă Ksenia Sobceak și conduce proiectul Caution Media. Proiectul include o rețea… [citeste mai departe]

„Bombardierul" de Berceni a fost reținut de poliție. Acesta nu mai are voie să conducă 1 an

„Bombardierul” de Berceni a fost reținut de poliție. Acesta nu mai are voie să conducă 1 an

Șoferul cu Mercedesul alb, care a sfidat toate forțele de ordine și era să ia pe capotă mai mulți pietoni, a fost reținut de poliție. De asemenea, șoferul recalcitrant a rămas și fără dreptul de a conduce… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe imobile, reabilitate energetic de Consiliul Județean Vrancea

Mai multe imobile, reabilitate energetic de Consiliul Județean Vrancea

Administrația județeană a reabilitat sau are în curs de reabilitare din punct de vedere energetic mai multe clădiri aflate în patrimoniul său. Declarația a fost făcută de președintele Consiliului Județean Vrancea, Cătălin Toma. în cadrul unei conferințe de presă… [citeste mai departe]

5 persoane, înjunghiate într-un mall lângă Milano: un fotbalist al echipei Arsenal, printre victime

5 persoane, înjunghiate într-un mall lângă Milano: un fotbalist al echipei Arsenal, printre victime

Fotbalistul echipei de fotbal Arsenal Pablo Mari se numără printre cele cinci persoane înjunghiate în timpul unui atac ce a avut loc joi seară la un supermarket din apropiere de oraşul italian Milano,… [citeste mai departe]

Post de director, printre cele 263 locuri de muncă vacante în Vrancea

Post de director, printre cele 263 locuri de muncă vacante în Vrancea

Lista locurilor de muncă, declarate vacante în această perioadă şi date publicităţii de Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (AJOFM) Vrancea, cuprinde 263 oferte în județ și 241 în Comunitatea Economică Europeană (CEE). Angajatorii vrânceni pun… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Islandei a publicat un roman poliţist: Nu credeam că este un lucru pe care voi avea timp să-l fac

Prim-ministrul Islandei a publicat un roman poliţist: Nu credeam că este un lucru pe care voi avea timp să-l fac

Leagăn al epopeilor cu vikingi, Islanda este un ţinut al literaturii, pasiune împărtăşită de majoritatea locuitorilor insulei, până la cei mai înalţi demnitari, aşa cum o… [citeste mai departe]

Atac sângeros la Ipoteşti! Un bărbat şi-a omorât bunicul de faţă cu poliţiştii. A fost împuşcat

Atac sângeros la Ipoteşti! Un bărbat şi-a omorât bunicul de faţă cu poliţiştii. A fost împuşcat

Patrulă de serviciu s-a deplasat de îndată în zona indicată de pe raza comunei Bosanci, identificându-l pe bătrânul de 87 de ani pe drumul public din arealul locuinței și purtând discuții… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul privind apartamentul „dăruit" de majoritarii PNL+USR în blocul Onasis – Raport negativ de la secretarul general al municipiului

Proiectul privind apartamentul „dăruit” de majoritarii PNL+USR în blocul Onasis – Raport negativ de la secretarul general al municipiului

Joi, în cadrul ședinței Consiliului Local Focșani, secretarul general al municipiului le-a adus la cunoștință… [citeste mai departe]


Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 28 oct - 03 nov 2022.

Vineri,28 Octombrie 12:30 and the - Animatie, Familie, Normal, AG 13:00 - Animatie, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 13:30 Paws of Fury: of Hank - Actiun ...

