1,644 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent in Q1 2023

Insolvencies of trading companies and self-employed persons in Q1 2023 were 2.11 percent up from the same period of the year before, at 1,644, shows data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).