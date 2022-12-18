Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of Ireland

Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of IrelandPublicat:
On Sunday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended his congratulations to Leo Varadkar, leader of the Fine Gael (conservative) party in Ireland, for his election as Prime Minister of the government in Dublin (Taoiseach), told Agerpres.
