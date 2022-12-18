Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of Ireland

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton.

Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

Research, innovation and digitalization are the main tools of Romania's economic growth model adopted by the Government, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis by the Government in order to be included in the financing plan through the PNRR.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will visiting Brussels, October 26 to 27, where he will meet with several European officials, according to a Government announcement, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his confidence on Wednesday that the package of Education laws will be approved by the Government by the end of this month, so that in November it will be submitted to the parliamentary debate, told Agerpres.