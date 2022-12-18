Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of Ireland

Stiri Recomandate

Doar 26% din bucureșteni sunt mulțumiți de Nicușor Dan/ Care sunt problemele de care se plâng locuitorii Capitalei (Sondaj CURS)

Un sondaj de Tip Omnibus la nivelul Municipiului București arată că de departe cea mai mare problemă pe care o reclamă bucureștenii este… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Partidului Forţa Dreptei, deputatul Ludovic Orban, a declarat duminică, la Deva, că soluţia pentru scăderea preţului la energie… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă se dorește evitarea unui război mondial, Ucraina trebuie susținută mai mult, iar Moscova trebuie demilitarizată și destrămată, scrie secretarul Consiliului de… [citeste mai departe]

Veto-ul Austriei împotriva aderării României la spaţiul de liberă circulaţie europeană "rămâne unul nejustificat într-o Europă… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiunea „Vino să patinezi cu Moș Crăciun!” a adunat sute de copii și părinți nerăbdători să încerce patinele alături de Moș Crăciun și ajutorul său, Olaf. Bucuria a fost și mai mare pentru cei mici când au primit din partea Moșului… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizarea cod portocaliu este valabilă până luni la miezul nopţii, pe râuri din bazinele hidrografice Tur şi Crasna, în judeţul Satu Mare. Totodată,… [citeste mai departe]

On Sunday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended his congratulations to Leo Varadkar, leader of the Fine Gael (conservative) party in Ireland, for his election as Prime Minister of the government… [citeste mai departe]

Selecţionata Argentinei conduce echipa Franţei, campioana mondială en titre, cu scorul de 2-0, la pauza meciului care are loc duminică, pe Lusail Stadium din Al Daayen, în finala Cupei Mondiale de fotbal din Qatar. [citeste mai departe]

Pomul de Crăciun din orașul ucrainean Nikolaiev a fost realizat de voluntari din plase de camuflaj. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

„Cu prilejul Sărbătorii Hanuka, adresez calde urări de sănătate, bucurie, pace și prosperitate întregii comunități evreiești și conducerii Federației… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Leo Varadkar on election as Prime Minister the Government of Ireland

, extended his congratulations to , leader of the (conservative) party in Ireland, for his election as Prime Minister of the government in Dublin (Taoiseach), told Agerpres.

PM Ciuca welcomes USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania

18:45, 17.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PM Ciuca: Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year

16:45, 08.12.2022 - Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: Research, innovation and digitalization, the main instruments of the growth model adopted by gov't

12:07, 09.11.2022 - Research, innovation and digitalization are the main tools of Romania's economic growth model adopted by the Government, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PM Ciuca takes note of Vasile Dincu's resignation as defence minister

13:26, 24.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Prime minister says that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis at Government to be financed through PNRR

20:50, 20.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that 11 hydrotechnical constructions are under analysis by the Government in order to be included in the financing plan through the PNRR. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Nicolae Ciuca, in Brussels, October 26-27, meeting with NATO Secretary General on travel agenda

12:26, 19.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will visiting Brussels, October 26 to 27, where he will meet with several European officials, according to a Government announcement, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PM Ciuca - new meeting at Gov't with representatives of energy area

18:15, 17.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Prime Minister Ciuca wants package of Education laws to be approved by Government by month's end

13:10, 05.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his confidence on Wednesday that the package of Education laws will be approved by the Government by the end of this month, so that in November it will be submitted to the parliamentary debate, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


