President Iohannis to welcome Belgium's King Philippe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Argeș. Copil dispărut! A fugit de lângă părinții săi

Polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Poiana Lacului desfășoară cercetări pentru identificarea unui minor de 16 ani, care a plecat de lângă părinții săi, în timp ce se afla de pe raza localității Uda. Pe 15 iunie, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Poiana Lacului… [citeste mai departe]

Franța împrumută Moldova 15 milioane de euro

Guvernele Moldovei și Franței vor semna, astăzi, 3 acorduri importante pentru R. Moldova, inclusiv un acord privind împrumutul de 15 milioane de euro pentru țara noastră. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea incredibilă a fiicei femeii ucise la Mogoșești! Medaliata la Special Olympics Malta, premiată la o zi după ce i-a fost omorâtă mama!

Nicoleta Dodan este numele ieșencei, medaliată la Special Olympics Malta, ce în urmă cu câteva zile a aflat… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Bode nu exclude reducerea accizei la carburanți

Ministrul de Interne, secretarul general al PNL Lucian Bode a declarat, miercuri, despre propunerile înaintate de PSD privind modificarea Codului Fiscal, că tot ceea ce se va aplica de la 1 ianuarie 2023 va fi prezentat public până cel târziu la 1 iulie, el arătând că este posibil ca Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Hexagon a deschis al doilea Heavy Duty Center Milwaukee din Timișoara. Pompierii, invitați să testeze echipamentul

ADVERTORIAL. Eveniment de marcă, în Calea Lugojului din Timișoara. Cei de la Hexagon au deschis al doilea Heavy Duty Center Milwaukee din oraș, un showroom… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel, mustrată de Curtea Constituţională a Germaniei după controversa privind alegerea premierului Turingiei în 2020

Fostul cancelar german Angela Merkel a încălcat principiul egalităţii de şanse al formaţiunilor politice prin criticile exprimate în februarie… [citeste mai departe]

3 idei de preparate de vară pentru o cină ușoară

Vara, indiferent că preferăm mediul rural, muntele sau marea, cu toții ne dorim să ne bucurăm de mesele în aer liber cu preparate lejere, colorate și însorite. Și acesta este un lucru bun, căci acest sezon este plin de rețete de vară sărate și dulci, suficiente pentru a aduce un aer de vacanță în… [citeste mai departe]

Doua milioane de chestionare completate la autorecenzare au fost invalidate. Cum afli daca esti pe lista neagra

Multi dintre cei care cei care completat si trimis chestionarele online nu stiu ca de fapt figureaza ca nerecenzati. Daca nu vor primi recenzorii la domiciliu, vor fi amendati. Doua… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis to welcome Belgium's King Philippe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Publicat:
, will welcome of Belgium at the 57th in , according to the .

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa…

President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

21:25, 10.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the B9 Summit, with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis on deaths at Saga Festival: We need education and more firmer organizers

14:46, 07.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that drug-related deaths at the Saga Festival were "a tragedy," noting that better organization and education were needed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

In phone call, President Iohannis, Dutch PM discuss battlegroup, support for Ukraine, Moldova

20:46, 04.05.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday to thank for 200 Dutch soldiers deployed to Romania to join a NATO battlegroup to be established in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Iohannis: 'I believe we will have Battlegroup negotiated and finalized this spring'

20:20, 12.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Allied battlegroup on Romania's territory will be "negotiated and finalized" this spring. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo, received by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

17:15, 12.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

President Iohannis: Unrealistic at this moment to impose sanctions on Russia over gas supply

08:45, 25.03.2022 - It is unrealistic at the moment to impose sanctions on Russia over gas supplies, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening when asked about the possible extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Iohannis talks with Bulgaria's PM security situation, economic cooperation and speeding up interconnectivity

18:50, 24.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Thursday with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

President Iohannis to take part in extraordinary NATO summit, on Thursday

13:36, 23.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will take part on Thursday in the extraordinary sitting of heads of state and government from NATO member states, organized at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


