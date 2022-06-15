President Iohannis to welcome Belgium's King Philippe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the B9 Summit, with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that drug-related deaths at the Saga Festival were "a tragedy," noting that better organization and education were needed.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday to thank for 200 Dutch soldiers deployed to Romania to join a NATO battlegroup to be established in Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Allied battlegroup on Romania's territory will be "negotiated and finalized" this spring.

President Klaus Iohannis received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

It is unrealistic at the moment to impose sanctions on Russia over gas supplies, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening when asked about the possible extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Thursday with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis will take part on Thursday in the extraordinary sitting of heads of state and government from NATO member states, organized at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.