President Iohannis attends European Council meeting: More money for cohesion,agriculture policy in future EU budget

- President Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation on Wednesday with European Council President Charles Michel, context in which he underscored that the earmarks for Romania should be more consistent in the future multiannual budget of the European Union for both the cohesion policy and agriculture.…

- President Klaus Iohannis will hold a new meeting on Friday, at 13:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, concerning the assessment of the economic situation in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 epidemic.The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban,…

- President Klaus Iohannis spoke on the phone today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the discussion focusing mainly on the proposals the EC will put forward by the end of this month for the EU's economic recovery plan and the revised proposal for the 2021 - 2027 EU budget,…

- President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday that it is "clear" that Romania's budget deficit will be higher than the one planned and it will have to be funded. "It's clear that we will have a higher deficit than the one initially planned, (...) in the beginning of the year, and this deficit must…

- President Klaus Iohannis is going to participate on Wednesday in a high-level meeting of the EU and the Western Balkans, through video conferencing. According to the agenda of the head of state, the meeting will take place at 5.30 pm.Initially, the meeting was supposed to take place in…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in a video conference with members of the European Council on measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Presidential Administration. This video conference will take place at 16:00hrs, EEST.On…

- Social Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu on Friday asked the European Commission for urgent support in ensuring equal access to digital education to all pupils and students. "Social Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu draws attention on the serious risk generated by the lack of access to education during the…

- Romania will buy, on behalf on the European Union, protective medical equipment and ventilators for setting up a strategic reserve on the territory of our county within the limit of 10 million euro, President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Thursday. "At European level, it has been decided, based on…