PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of confidence on a minority cabinet line-up put forward […] The post PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

