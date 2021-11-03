PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

Stiri Recomandate

Alte 1487 cazuri COVID-19, înregistrate în Moldova, în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 1487 cazuri COVID-19, înregistrate în Moldova, în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 1487 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova.Din numărul total de cazuri, 9 cazuri asociate cu contact în afara țării: 3-România, 2-Egipt, 2-Rusia, 1-Olanda,1-Franța.Numărul total de teste efectuate –… [citeste mai departe]

Știre actualizată. DNA anunță percheziții în Neamț pe contracte de achiziții publice

Știre actualizată. DNA anunță percheziții în Neamț pe contracte de achiziții publice

Știre actualizată. Confecţii Metalice Mobilier Urban SRL din Piatra Neamţ, deținută de Cezar-Neculai Stănescu, liderul asocierii de firme vizate de ancheta DNA, este cea vizată de perchezițiile de astăzi de la Piatra… [citeste mai departe]

Cine și de ce a lansat zvonul? Controverse în jurul unei presupuse întâlniri secrete Cîțu-Ciolacu

Cine și de ce a lansat zvonul? Controverse în jurul unei presupuse întâlniri secrete Cîțu-Ciolacu

O informație lansată „pe surse” de unele publicații a încins spiritele în PNL înainte de negocierile cu PSD. Florin Cîțu, președintele PNL, și Dan Vîlceanu, secretarul general al PNL, s-ar fi întâlnit… [citeste mai departe]

DNA anchetează presupuse achiziții supraevaluate de 20 de ori în mandatul lui Daniel Tudorache

DNA anchetează presupuse achiziții supraevaluate de 20 de ori în mandatul lui Daniel Tudorache

Procurorii DNA au făcut miercuri percheziții în trei locații situate în județul Neamț într-un dosar legat de achizițiile făcute în perioada 2019-2020 de către Administrația Domeniului Public Sector 1, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Iaşi, Mihai Chirica, susţine că USR ar fi implicată în greva şoferilor de autobuze de la Iaşi

Primarul din Iaşi, Mihai Chirica, susţine că USR ar fi implicată în greva şoferilor de autobuze de la Iaşi

Primarul Iaşiului, Mihai Chirica, acuză USR că ar fi în spatele protestului spontan al şoferilor de autobuze şi le cere greviştilor să reia lucrul, pentru a putea apoi să înceapă… [citeste mai departe]

ADATA a lansat noi SSD-uri rapide, printre care și unul pregătit pentru PlayStation 5

ADATA a lansat noi SSD-uri rapide, printre care și unul pregătit pentru PlayStation 5

ADATA a anunțat lansarea unei noi serii de SSD-uri, ADATA LEGEND destinată creatorilor de conținut cu nevoi și bugete diferite. Noua seria include modelele ADATA LEGEND 740, 750 și 840. LEGEND 740 și 750 utilizează PCIe Gen3 x4… [citeste mai departe]

Francesco, fiul Patrizei Paglieri, adevărul despre relația cu Maria Speranța, după „Asia Express". „Am ieșit împreună"

Francesco, fiul Patrizei Paglieri, adevărul despre relația cu Maria Speranța, după „Asia Express”. „Am ieșit împreună”

După difuzaea celor mai recente ediții „Asia Express” au apărut zvonuri cum că între fiul Patriziei Pglieri, Francesco, în vârstă de 22… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de apeluri săptămânal, la linia telefonică de pandemie, direct la cabinetul primarului ...

Sute de apeluri săptămânal, la linia telefonică de pandemie, direct la cabinetul primarului ...

 Linia telefonică de pandemie, prin care se ajunge direct la cabinetul primarului Sucevei, Ion Lungu, s-a dovedit a fi la mare căutare.„Telefonul pe care îl avem în direct cu persoanele care au nevoie de… [citeste mai departe]

Care este rata de vaccinare din fiecare școală și grădiniță din București

Care este rata de vaccinare din fiecare școală și grădiniță din București

Inspectoratul Școlar al Municipiului București (ISMB) a publicat miercuri, 3 noiembrie, o centralizare cu rata de vaccinare a personalului angajat în fiecare școală și grădiniță din București, la stat și la privat. Conform documentului publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Val de înlocuiri la Inspectoratul Școlar: mai mulți inspectori și directori schimbați din funcție – LISTA

Val de înlocuiri la Inspectoratul Școlar: mai mulți inspectori și directori schimbați din funcție – LISTA

Consiliul de Administrație al Inspectoratului Școlar Județean (IȘJ) Botoșani a aprobat o serie de cereri de încetare a detașării în interesul învățământului pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]


PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

Publicat:
PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of confidence on a minority cabinet line-up put forward […] The post PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ocean Credit lists its first bonds on BVB

12:56, 03.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Ocean Credit which offers non-banking financial products in Romania listed bonds worth E1.86mln on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System under the symbol OCIFN26E, according to a press release. Ocean Credit stated on Wednesday that the funds will finance…

Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

13:15, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

Guvernul introduce vaccinarea obligatorie pentru personalul medical

17:50, 27.09.2021 - Ministerul Sanatații a publicat și lansat in dezbatere publica legea prin care se introduce obligativitatea vaccinarii pentru personalul medical sau testarea acestora pe cheltuiala proprie. Actul legislativ urmeaza sa intre pe ordinea de zi a ședinței de Guvern. Florin Cițu declara recent ca “deocamdata…

Vlad Voiculescu da vina pe Florin Cițu pentru achiziția de vaccinuri anchetata de DNA

17:50, 21.09.2021 - Fostul ministru USR PLUS al sanatații, Vlad Voiculescu, susține, marți, intr-o postare pe contul sau de Facebook, ca premierul Florin Cițu ar fi vinovat de achiziția “iraționala” de vaccinuri anti-COVID.  “In urma deciziilor precipitate, tot prin decizia lui Florin Cițu, Romania a comandat irațional…

Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

18:15, 13.09.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release.  The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…


