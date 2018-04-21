Palestinian ambassador: Government's intention to move Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

Stiri Recomandate

Oferte (aproape) epuizate pentru minivacanţa de 1 Mai, pe Valea Prahovei

Violeta Stoica “Tocmai ați ratat ocazia. Ultima cameră disponibilă pe website-ul nostru s-a epuizat acum câteva zile” sau „Nu avem disponibilități la această unitate de cazare în perioada 27 aprilie – 1 Mai”. Acestea sunt mesajele cu care sunt întâmpinați… [citeste mai departe]

Vești uriașe pentru utilizatorii de telefonie mobilă: Ce decizie au luat operatorii telecom în privința portării numerelor de telefon

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Administrare şi Reglementare în Comunicaţii (ANCOM) a anunţat că a dezbătut şi adoptat împreună… [citeste mai departe]

ÎCCJ sesizează CCR în dosarul lui Sebastian Ghiţă, privind audierea martorilor cu identitate reală şi protejată

Instanţa supremă a decis, ieri, sesizarea CCR privind audierea martorilor cu identitate reală şi a celor cu identitate protejată, în dosarul în care Sebastian Ghiţă… [citeste mai departe]

Palestinian ambassador: Governments intention to move Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

The Government's intention to move the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is an act that violates international law, the decisions of the Council of Europe and contradicts… [citeste mai departe]

Nuami Dinescu, mărturisire surprinzătoare. Cine a salvat-o pe Tanța de INSOMNIE

Nuami Dinescu este convinsă că animalele au un rol special în viața ei și în viața oamenilor, în general. Actrița spune că una dintre pisicile sale, pe nume Wally, a vindecat-o de insomnie și a ajutat-o într-una dintre perioadele grele… [citeste mai departe]

Gala Oss Fighters, un super-eveniment, organizat de One Star Security: Costin Mincu a castigat la Constanta centura mondiala WKF (rezultate + galerie foto)

Sala Sporturilor din Constanta a gazduit prima gala din calendarul anual de evenimente Oss… [citeste mai departe]


Palestinian ambassador: Government's intention to move Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

's intention to move the from to Jerusalem is an act that violates international law, the decisions of the Council of Europe and contradicts the position of the Romanian state regarding the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, considers the representatives of the Embassy of the in Bucharest.
According to a press release issued on Friday for AGERPRES, the Embassy of the in Bucharest is concerned about the decision of the to adopt the memorandum on the start of the relocation procedures…

