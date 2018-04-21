Palestinian ambassador: Government's intention to move Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that a decision to move Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem can only be made by Romania's president and urged the Government to renounce any institutional demarche in that regard. "I followed with…

- President Klaus Iohannis has not been informed or consulted on a possible relocation to the Embassy of Romania in Israel, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced on Friday, underscoring that the move will only be possible after a thorough analysis that takes into account all its external…

- Gov't adopts memorandum on initiation of procedure to effectively move the Romanian Embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday. "A while ago, I said that, in my opinion, Romania too, after the US announcement,…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu paid on Monday a working visit to Austria, where he said that Romania's Government upholds the maintenance of a close cooperation with this country, in the context of the Vienna, then Bucharest consecutively exercising the Presidency of the Council…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on an official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian head of state. According to the Presidential Administration, during talks the two heads of state will address…

- School classes are suspended entirely on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions in nine counties and in Bucharest and partially in five other counties. According to a press release issued by the Education Ministry, the suspension period of classes has been extended until Thursday in the Arges…

- President Klaus Iohannis is to meet on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. The president's visit to Brussels takes place upon the invite…

- The Rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), Mihnea Costoiu, has been elected a member on the Board of the Conference of Technical Universities in Europe - CESAER. According to a press release posted on the UPB website, it is for the first time in the history of Romanian technical…