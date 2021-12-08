OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax changePublicat:
Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV and several other gas producers […] The post OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
