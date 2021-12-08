OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

Stiri Recomandate

Social-democrații își securizează blazonul: PSD preia hățurile în Parlament și Guvern în domeniul muncii și protecției sociale

Social-democrații își securizează blazonul: PSD preia hățurile în Parlament și Guvern în domeniul muncii și protecției sociale

PSD domină autoritar, în noua coaliția de guvernare, domeniul muncii și al protecției sociale. În Guvern, social-democrații au… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Accident grav în Vrancea. Un bărbat a murit în urma unui impact violent

FOTO | Accident grav în Vrancea. Un bărbat a murit în urma unui impact violent

„Poliţiştii au intervenit, miercuri seara, la locul producerii unui accident rutier ce a fost sesizat prin apel 112. Din primele date, pe un drum comunal din Răcoasa, sat Mărăşti, un auto care tracta o remorcă a părăsit partea carosabilă.… [citeste mai departe]

MIRA cântă în premieră alături de mama sa colindul „Dragă Moșule”

MIRA cântă în premieră alături de mama sa colindul „Dragă Moșule”

Pe 1 Decembrie, chiar de ziua României, MIRA a lansat „Dragă Moșule”, un colind emoționant ce reprezintă și prima colaborare muzicală cu mama sa. „Încă puțin și vin sărbătorileeee. Sunt tare fericită că am făcut prima colaborare alături de mama mea.… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Lobonț și urmele sacrificiului: „Patru fracturi și două operații, plus o placă de titanium”

Bogdan Lobonț și urmele sacrificiului: „Patru fracturi și două operații, plus o placă de titanium”

Fostul mare portar al echipei naționale a României, Bogdan Lobonț, în prezent antrenorul principal al selecționatei Under 20 a României, a avut parte de o mulțime de accidentări în cariera… [citeste mai departe]

Un miliardar japonez a decolat miercuri spre STAȚIA SPAȚIALĂ. Bărbatul va fi și primul civil care va pleca spre LUNĂ

Un miliardar japonez a decolat miercuri spre STAȚIA SPAȚIALĂ. Bărbatul va fi și primul civil care va pleca spre LUNĂ

Yusaku Maezawa este un magnat al modei și colecționar de artă în vârstă de 46 de ani. Acesta a fost lansat spre Stația Spațială Internațională cu succes, din… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educaţiei, scrisoare către DSU: Testele rămase în școli sunt insuficiente pentru săptămâna viitoare

Ministerul Educaţiei, scrisoare către DSU: Testele rămase în școli sunt insuficiente pentru săptămâna viitoare

Ministerul Educaţiei a cerut miercuri, 8 decembrie, printr-o scrisoare adresată Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgență, graficul livrărilor de teste de salivă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil pe cine și-a luat consilier Nicolae Ciucă

Incredibil pe cine și-a luat consilier Nicolae Ciucă

Iulian Chifu a fost numit în funcţia de consilier de stat în cadrul Cancelariei prim-ministrului, printr-o decizie a premierului Nicolae Ciucă, publicată, miercuri, în Monitorul Oficial. Printr-o altă decizie, şeful Executivului l-a eliberat pe Victor Florin Dumitriu din funcţia de consilier… [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloş S-A REVOLTAT după discuțiile despre taxa pe solidaritate: PNL a început cu o mare minciună

Dacian Cioloş S-A REVOLTAT după discuțiile despre taxa pe solidaritate: PNL a început cu o mare minciună

Preşedintele USR Dacian Cioloş a declarat, miercuri, la emisiunea Talk News de la Profit TV că, dacă se va introduce taxa pe solidaritate pentru marile companii, atunci PNL a început… [citeste mai departe]

Echipamente medicale noi, de astăzi, la Spitalul Municipal Aiud: Aparatură de ultimă generație printr-un proiect cu valoare totală de 18 milioane de lei

Echipamente medicale noi, de astăzi, la Spitalul Municipal Aiud: Aparatură de ultimă generație printr-un proiect cu valoare totală de 18 milioane de lei

Echipamente medicale noi, de astăzi, la Spitalul Municipal Aiud: Aparatură de ultimă generație… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

Publicat:
OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV and several other gas producers […] The post OMV Petrom says gas project could be delayed pending tax change appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base

10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  Police and prosecutors from the…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

Romgaz seals deal for 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project

14:00, 27.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the 50% stake that ExxonMobil holds in Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep and expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022, according to See News.  As part of the agreement, Romgaz is buying…

Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

13:15, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

14:40, 29.09.2021 - European Union governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  Senior U.S. and European Union officials…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 09 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 4°C
Timisoara 0°C | 8°C
Constanta 8°C | 11°C
Brasov -2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 05.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.932.511,60
II (5/6) 5 33.057,04 -
III (4/6) 380 434,96- -
IV (3/6) 8.817 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.527.592,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3946
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.8231
CAD 3.4599
XAU 251.592
JPY 3.8684
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1966
AUD 3.115
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec