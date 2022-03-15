Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

Stiri Recomandate

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich… [citeste mai departe]

Barack Obama are COVID-19 - Fostul președinte american și Michelle Obama sunt vaccinați și cu doza booster

Barack Obama a făcut acest anunț duminică, 13 martie."Tocmai am fost testat pozitiv la COVID. Am o senzație de durere în gât de câteva zile, dar mă simt bine în rest. Michelle și cu… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri luate pentru fluidizarea traficului în Pitești

Astăzi, 15 martie 2022, Primăria Municipiului Piteşti, prin Administrația Domeniului Public, a dispus ca circulația auto de pe Bd-ul Republicii să se desfășoare pe 3 benzi, măsură luată pentru fluidizarea traficului în zonă.Astfel, cele 19 locuri de parcare situate pe partea dreaptă a Bulevardului… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia anunță soluția pentru a evita o criză: Sancțiunile nu vor duce la prăbușirea economiei

Vicepremierul rus, Viktoria Abramchenko, a anunţat, marţi, că nu există riscul unei crize alimentare pe piaţa internă şi a avertizat consumatorii să nu se grăbească să se aprovizioneze cu alimente de bază… [citeste mai departe]

Forţele ucrainene au respins o nouă ofensivă a trupelor ruse asupra oraşului Mariupol: 150 de soldați ruși au fost uciși

Armata ucraineană a anunţat marți că forţele sale au respins o nouă ofensivă a trupelor ruse asupra oraşului Mariupol, care de mai multe zile este… [citeste mai departe]

Protest de proporții pe centura Brașovului. Zeci de TIR-uri au protestat față de scumpirile uriașe

Oamenii sunt nemulțumiți de prețul carburanților, dar și de nivelul asigurărilor RCA.Reamintim că, săptămâna trecută, transportatorii rutieri au solicitat din nou Guvernului reducerea taxelor și… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a criticat controalele ANAF ordonate de ministrul Finanțelor: „Au dat amenzi pentru altceva. Prețurile au crescut NEJUSTIFICAT”

„Au anunțat controale pentru ceva, dar au dat amenzi pentru altceva.Consiliul Concurenței să facă o anchetă… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Nica, președintele CJT, nemulțumit de administrația Fritz: Vrea să pună pe butuci și STPT

O nouă zi, un nou motiv de nemulțumire. Alin Nica, președintele Consiliului Județean Timiș, acuză actuala administrație a Timișoarei că nu își respectă prevederile legale, tratând cazul certificatelor… [citeste mai departe]

Audio – Serviciul de Securitate al Ucrainei publică înregistrări cu soldații ruși: oamenii lui Vladimir Putin au moralul scăzut

Rusia își trimite trupele la război în Ucraina, dar renunță la orice responsabilitate pentru moartea lor, informează Serviciul de… [citeste mai departe]

Au început lucrările de punere în siguranță pe DN 12B, extravilan Tg. Ocna, județul Bacău

DRDP Iași anunță demararea lucrărilor aferente contractului „Expertiza tehnică și execuția lucrărilor, proiect tehnic de execuție, asistență tehnică și execuția lucrărilor pentru punerea în siguranță a obiectivului… [citeste mai departe]


Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

Publicat:
Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to ReutersCeasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China fueled concerns about slower demand. […] The post Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

