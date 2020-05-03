Number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad unchanged from Saturday reporting The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday that the number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad remained unchanged from Saturday reporting, meaning that 2,349 Romanians abroad have been so far infected with the novel coronavirus, whereas the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad caused by COVID-19 reached 93. Of the 2,349 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, 1,387 are in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 271 in Germany, 71 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

