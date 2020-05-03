Number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad unchanged from Saturday reporting

Stiri Recomandate

În vizită online… la Muzeul de Artă din Târgu Mureș

Pentru ca mintea și spiritul să poată evada, în această perioadă de claustrare, Muzeul de Artă din Târgu Mureș prezintă periodic, pe pagina de Facebook a instituției, o parte dintre cele mai frumoase lucrări din colecția sa. Márk Lajos, ”Intimitate”, ulei pe pânză, 99,5×55,2 cm, semnat… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepremierul Belgiei, criticat după ce s-a chinuit să-şi pună masca

Vicepremierul Belgiei, Koen Geens, a fost pus la grea încercare când a vrut să îşi pună masca de protecţie, în timpul unei vizite oficiale. Opoziţia a profitat de ocazie şi i-a reproşat că la fel de bine s-a descurcat şi în gestionarea crizei coronavirus.Vicepremierul… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE. ANCHETĂ. Zece ieşeni au DECEDAT după ce au băut alcool sanitar contrafăcut

Zece persoane din judeţul Iaşi au murit în câteva zile după ce au băut alcool sanitar contrafăcut. Nouă dintre acestea au fost găsite decedate, iar una a murit la spital. Acum, autorităţile au început a anchetă şi încearcă să… [citeste mai departe]

Apa CTTA Alba a demarat o licitație de peste 31 de milioane de lei, pentru lucrări de epurare și tratare a apei în zona Apusenilor

Ziarul Unirea Apa CTTA Alba a demarat o licitație de peste 31 de milioane de lei, pentru lucrări de epurare și tratare a apei în zona… [citeste mai departe]

431 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanţul total a ajuns la 13.163 îmbolnăviri

Bilanţul total al persoanelor infectate în România cu noul coroanvirus a ajuns duminică la 13.163 de cazuri, după ce în ultimele 24 de ore au fost confirmate alte 431… [citeste mai departe]

Cazuri noi coronavirus România azi, 3 mai – situația la zi a cazurilor confirmate

Cazuri noi coronavirus România azi, 3 mai - situația la zi a cazurilor cu COVID-19. Câți români sunt infectați, câți vindecați și câți morți.Până astăzi, 3 mai, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 13.163 de cazuri de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump revine în campanie, dar nu oricum, ci cu stil. Scenariul e demn de un film

„America împreună: ne vom reîntoarce la muncă”, este mesajul lui Trump . Locul ales de echipa sa, este unul încărcat de simboluri: enormul edificiu găzduieşte o impunătoare statuie a lui Abraham Lincoln , al 16-lea preşedinte… [citeste mai departe]

ȘTIREA DE BINE: OMV Petrom susține Spitalul din Moreni cu o sponsorizare de 75.000 de lei

► OMV Petrom contribuie cu suma de 75.000 de lei pentru achiziția de echipamente medicale de specialitate pentru Spitalul Municipal Post-ul ȘTIREA DE BINE: OMV Petrom susține Spitalul din Moreni cu o sponsorizare de 75.000… [citeste mai departe]

O ”ceață groasă” plutește la federația de specialitate în privința noului sistem de promovare în Liga Națională

Federația Română de Handbal nu s-a hotărât încă pentru modul de reluare al sezonului competițional 2019-2020, sezon întrerupt de pandemia cauzată de coronavirus.… [citeste mai departe]

Ţara arde şi Klaus Iohannis stârneşte o nouă pandemie: „PSD vinde Ardealul“

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a lansat, pe 29 aprilie, prima lecţie „on line“ în limba maghiară pentru membrii şi simpatizanţii PSD. Nu pentru românii afectaţi de COVID 19, ci pentru cei afectaţi de „Ciuma roşie“. Ca orice profesor care… [citeste mai departe]


Number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad unchanged from Saturday reporting

Publicat:
Number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad unchanged from Saturday reporting

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday that the number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad remained unchanged from Saturday reporting, meaning that 2,349 Romanians abroad have been so far infected with the novel coronavirus, whereas the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad caused by COVID-19 reached 93.

Of the 2,349 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, 1,387 are in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 271 in Germany, 71 in the , 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


