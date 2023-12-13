Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

Stiri Recomandate

CCR i-a dat dreptate lui Iohannis - Legea privind administrarea porturilor, reexaminată fără să se țină cont de o decizie a Curții

CCR i-a dat dreptate lui Iohannis - Legea privind administrarea porturilor, reexaminată fără să se țină cont de o decizie a Curții

Curtea Constituţională a României a admis, miercuri, sesizarea preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis asupra unei legi referitoare la administrarea… [citeste mai departe]

Lana Del Rey a lansat “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Lana Del Rey a lansat “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Lana Del Rey a lansat “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, o interpretare a clasicului John Denver din 1971, „Take Me Home, Country Roads”. Piesa, un single unic, este cea de-a doua lansare a Lanei, după cel de-al nouălea album de studio, nominalizat la Grammy și apreciat de critici, „ Did you know… [citeste mai departe]

Science Report: Un vulcan stins din România s-ar putea reactiva în doar câteva săptămâni ● Unul dintre cei mai eficienți prădători din natură trăiește cu voi în casă ● Roverul Perseverance a mai descifrat un mister al planetei Marte

Science Report: Un vulcan stins din România s-ar putea reactiva în doar câteva săptămâni ● Unul dintre cei mai eficienți prădători din natură trăiește cu voi în casă ● Roverul Perseverance a mai descifrat un mister al planetei Marte

Un… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care ar fi incendiat maşina directorului de la Pieţe SA Timişoara, internat în Spitalul de Psihiatrie - Va fi supus unei expertize medicale

Bărbatul care ar fi incendiat maşina directorului de la Pieţe SA Timişoara, internat în Spitalul de Psihiatrie - Va fi supus unei expertize medicale

Bărbatul de 58 de ani care ar fi incendiat din răzbunare maşina directorului de la Pieţe SA Timişoara… [citeste mai departe]

China sprijină încetarea focului în Fâșia Gaza

China sprijină încetarea focului în Fâșia Gaza

Adunarea Generală a Națiunilor Unite a aprobat, marți, o rezoluție cu 153 voturi pentru, 10 împotrivă și 23 de abțineri, prin care se cere încetarea focului în Fâșia Gaza. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului de Externe, Mao Ning, a afirmat că rezoluția a fost prezentată de țările arabe, prin care… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE!  Ninsoare puternică în Harghita și Mureș! VIDEO

ATENȚIE!  Ninsoare puternică în Harghita și Mureș! VIDEO

ATENȚIE!  Ninsoare puternică în Harghita și Mureș, ninge abundent pe DN15 în nordul județelor Harghita și Mureș, pe traseul Răstolița – Toplița – Borsec! Se intervine cu toate utilajele disponibile dar circulația se desfășoară în condiții de iarnă. Evitați pe cât posibil deplasările… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare de călătorie pentru românii care merg în Franța: Meteorologii au emis cod portocaliu de ploi și inundații

Avertizare de călătorie pentru românii care merg în Franța: Meteorologii au emis cod portocaliu de ploi și inundații

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) a emis o atenţionare de călătorie pentru Franţa, unde este în vigoare, în mai multe regiuni, un Cod portocaliu de ploi… [citeste mai departe]

Declaratii de avere Constanta: Averea si interesele Iuliei Savu, sef serviciu la Institutul National de Statistica, Directia Judeteana de Statistica Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

Declaratii de avere Constanta: Averea si interesele Iuliei Savu, sef serviciu la Institutul National de Statistica, Directia Judeteana de Statistica Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta averile si interesele… [citeste mai departe]

Magazinele ANAF, praf în ochii românilor săraci

Magazinele ANAF, praf în ochii românilor săraci

Știm toți că la controalele ANAF se confiscă marfa ilicită cu ocazia acestor raiduri. Unde ajunge ea? În unul dintre cele opt magazine ANAF din întreaga țară. În București, ANAF are magazin în str. Măriuca nr. 14. Ziarul Puterea a vizitat locația pentru a vă spune ce puteți găsi acolo, la ce prețuri… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

Publicat:
Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

Ukraine‘s  arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a summit starting Thursday where more funds are at stake, Ukraine’s president told reporters on […] The post Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe’s longest recession grips Estonia as region suffers

12:35, 30.11.2023 - Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…

Enlargement will protect Western Balkans from malign influences says EU’s Michel

09:50, 17.11.2023 - Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

EU leaders tackle Middle East war but aim to keep up Ukraine support

10:55, 26.10.2023 - European Union leaders meet on Thursday to grapple with the conflict between Israel and Hamas while also aiming to show continuing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. The summit in Brussels will be the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders…

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

12:25, 19.10.2023 - European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

13:15, 28.09.2023 - Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other European Union members, according to Bloomberg.  The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall…

Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

11:15, 22.09.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6011
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2526
GBP 5.7879
CAD 3.3915
XAU 294.081
JPY 3.1676
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.2529
AUD 3.0343
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: