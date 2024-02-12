New Tezaur securities issue, with up to 6.75pct per annum non-taxable interest

Stiri Recomandate

Poliță de asigurare obligatorie, falsă, descoperită la controlul de frontieră

Poliță de asigurare obligatorie, falsă, descoperită la controlul de frontieră

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca efectuează cercetări după ce au depistat un lituanian care a prezentat la controlul de frontieră pentru autoturismul condus, polițe de asigurare obligatorie false. [citeste mai departe]

Se strică vremea: meteorologii anunţă ploi şi ninsori în zona montană

Se strică vremea: meteorologii anunţă ploi şi ninsori în zona montană

Temperaturile de peste media normală a anotimpului, resimțite în ultimele zile nu vor continua, iar din după amiaza de 12 februarie intră în vigoare o informare meteo valabilă în toată ţara, inclusiv în judeţul Neamţ. Va ploua consistent cantitativ,… [citeste mai departe]

Temperaturi mai mari decât cele normale în București. Meteorologii au emis prognoza specială pentru Capitală

Temperaturi mai mari decât cele normale în București. Meteorologii au emis prognoza specială pentru Capitală

Vremea se va menţine semnificativ mai caldă decât normal în Capitală, până miercuri dimineaţa, cu temperaturi maxime în jurul valorii de 16 grade, conform prognozei speciale… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Micula, condamnat la doi de închisoare cu executare. Sentința Judecătoriei Oradea nu este definitivă 

Victor Micula, condamnat la doi de închisoare cu executare. Sentința Judecătoriei Oradea nu este definitivă 

Judecătoria Oradea a decis să-l condamne pe Victor Micula, fiul omului de afaceri Ioan Micula, la doi ani de închisoare cu executare într-un dosar de nerespectarea regimului… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză meteo. Vreme mai caldă decât normalul perioadei în următoarele două săptămâni. Unde sunt anunțate ploi

Prognoză meteo. Vreme mai caldă decât normalul perioadei în următoarele două săptămâni. Unde sunt anunțate ploi

Vremea va înregistra variaţii pe parcursul următoarelor două săptămâni, însă temperaturile medii se vor situa peste mediile multianuale specifice perioadei, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Eduard Hellvig nimicește consilierii personali

Eduard Hellvig nimicește consilierii personali

Fost șef al SRI, Eduard Hellvig iese din când în când la rampă. Printre subiectele abordate s-au numărat Rusia, Anul Dragonilor, Cuza sau coloșii industriali din comunism. Cea mai recentă temă? Consilierii personali despre care spune într-un text postat pe Linkedin că sunt „specialiștii în toate, cunoscători… [citeste mai departe]

Naștere la domiciliu. Mama a refuzat ajutorul medical pentru ea și copil

Naștere la domiciliu. Mama a refuzat ajutorul medical pentru ea și copil

■ o femeie de 32 de ani a născut la domiciliu, asistată de soț ■ din motive religioase a refuzat internarea în spital ■ la ore bune după naștere, copilul nu avea cordonul ombilicat tăiat ■ nici Poliția nu a reușit s-o convingă pe femeie că e în intersul… [citeste mai departe]

In Constanta este nevoie de mai multe terenuri de sport si locuri de joaca. Ce propun consilierii USR?

In Constanta este nevoie de mai multe terenuri de sport si locuri de joaca. Ce propun consilierii USR?

Presedintele USR Constanta, deputatul Stelian Ion spune ca alaturi de colegii sai din USR, au identificat mai multe zone si terenuri ce pot fi redate comunitatii in acest scop. Un exemplu este pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii - 18 spitale din toată ţara, afectate de un atac cibernetic masiv de tip ransomware

Ministerul Sănătăţii - 18 spitale din toată ţara, afectate de un atac cibernetic masiv de tip ransomware

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă că 18 spitale din toată ţara sunt afectate de un atac cibernetic masiv de tip ransomware, potrivit news.ro.”În cursul nopţii de 11 spre 12 februarie 2024… [citeste mai departe]

ÎPS Teodosie spune că rămâne supus faţă de PF Daniel. „Considerăm nepotrivite zbaterile diferitelor cercuri de a stârni un conflict”

ÎPS Teodosie spune că rămâne supus faţă de PF Daniel. „Considerăm nepotrivite zbaterile diferitelor cercuri de a stârni un conflict"

ÎPS Teodosie „rămâne în deplină ascultare” faţă de Preafericitul Părinte Patriarh Daniel şi faţă de Sfântul Sinod… [citeste mai departe]


New Tezaur securities issue, with up to 6.75pct per annum non-taxable interest

Publicat:
New Tezaur securities issue, with up to 6.75pct per annum non-taxable interest

Publicat:

Romanians can invest, starting Monday, in TEZAUR government securities, with maturities of 1 and 3 years with annual interest rates of 6% and 6.75% respectively, informs the Ministry of Finance (MF).

The government securities have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialised form.

Government securities can be purchased between 12 February 2024 - 7 March 2024 online only by individuals who are registered in the SPV (private virtual space, tax payment platform, editor's note) for securities launched through units. The operations that can be carried out online are: opening…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: