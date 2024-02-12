New Tezaur securities issue, with up to 6.75pct per annum non-taxable interest Romanians can invest, starting Monday, in TEZAUR government securities, with maturities of 1 and 3 years with annual interest rates of 6% and 6.75% respectively, informs the Ministry of Finance (MF). The government securities have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialised form. Government securities can be purchased between 12 February 2024 - 7 March 2024 online only by individuals who are registered in the SPV (private virtual space, tax payment platform, editor's note) for securities launched through State Treasury units. The operations that can be carried out online are: opening… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

