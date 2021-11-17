Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

Stiri Recomandate

CEC a solicitat instanţei de judecată să anuleze înregistrarea unui concurent electoral pentru alegerile din 21 noiembrie

CEC a solicitat instanţei de judecată să anuleze înregistrarea unui concurent electoral pentru alegerile din 21 noiembrie

Comisia Electorală Centrală (CEC) a solicitat Judecătoriei Bălți anularea înregistrării concurentului electoral Vladimir Dachi desemnat de Partidul Politic… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Profesoara Mîndrescu va fi înmormântată vineri. Corpul neînsuflețit este depus la capela Bisericii Săpunari

ULTIMA ORĂ! Profesoara Mîndrescu va fi înmormântată vineri. Corpul neînsuflețit este depus la capela Bisericii Săpunari

Trupul neînsuflețit al profesoarei de biologie Maria Mîndrescu a fost depus astăzi la capela Bisericii „Nașterea Maicii Domnului‟ – Săpunaru din Focșani.… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Politistii continua sa verifice modul in care cetatenii respecta reglementarile impuse in cotextul pandemiei de coronavirus

Constanta: Politistii continua sa verifice modul in care cetatenii respecta reglementarile impuse in cotextul pandemiei de coronavirus

Politistii din municipiul Constanta, in urma verificarilor effectuate in randul cetatenilor, au aplicat 25 de sanctiuni contraventionale,… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Constanta: Dosar penal pentru taiere ilegala de arbori

IPJ Constanta: Dosar penal pentru taiere ilegala de arbori

Politistii din cadrul Sectiei 7 Rurala Crucea au oprit, pentru control, o autoutilitara, condusa de un barbat in varsta de 39 de ani, in localitatea Garliciu. Soferul transporta o cantitate de 2,5 metri cubi de material lemnos plop , despre care exista indicii ca ar fi fost taiat ilegal.… [citeste mai departe]

PSD a decis ca Marcel Ciolacu să fie propus premier. Grindeanu: Doar nu credeți că am votat să fie premier peste un an și jumătate

PSD a decis ca Marcel Ciolacu să fie propus premier. Grindeanu: Doar nu credeți că am votat să fie premier peste un an și jumătate

ACTUALIZARE: Social democrații au votat, în ședința Consiliul Politic Național, desemnarea lui Marcel Ciolacu pentru funcția de… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Spînu pleacă într-o vizită de lucru la Kiev

Andrei Spînu pleacă într-o vizită de lucru la Kiev

Ministrul Infrastructurii și Dezvoltării Regionale, Andrei Spînu, va pleca în perioada 18-19 noiembrie, într-o vizită de lucru la Kiev, Ucraina.Spînu va fi însoţit de Secretarii de stat pe domeniul transporturilor și energetic. [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 18 noiembrie. O decizie luată azi îți schimbă radical viața

Horoscop 18 noiembrie. O decizie luată azi îți schimbă radical viața

BerbecEste ziua perfectă pentru a pune în aplicare ce aveai de gând să faci pentru oamenii dragi. TaurComunici foarte bine cu cei din jur, semn că o să ai succes și la întâlnirile de afaceri. GemeniÎți găsești echilibrul în plan sentimental. O decizie… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul gazelor naturale a crescut din nou în Europa, după ce Germania a suspendat certificarea gazoductului Nord Stream 2

Preţul gazelor naturale a crescut din nou în Europa, după ce Germania a suspendat certificarea gazoductului Nord Stream 2

Preţul gazelor naturale a crescut din nou miercuri în Europa, după ce Agenţia Federală a Reţelelor din Germania a anunţat marţi suspendarea procedurii de… [citeste mai departe]

Șamanul QAnon e aproape de a primi cea mai lungă sentință dintre toți participanții la Asaltul de la Capitoliu

Șamanul QAnon e aproape de a primi cea mai lungă sentință dintre toți participanții la Asaltul de la Capitoliu

Așa-zisul „șaman QAnon”, bărbatul care a participat la Asaltul de la Capitoliu din 6 ianuarie 2021 purtând o pălărie cu coarne și blană, urmează să-și primească, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Diana Șoșoacă are dosar penal pentru împiedicarea vaccinării

SURSE Diana Șoșoacă are dosar penal pentru împiedicarea vaccinării

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă are dosar penal după ce, la începutul lunii septembrie, împreună cu un grup de protestatari, a încercat să blocheze activitatea unui centru de vaccinare. Dosarul deschis de Parchetul General a fost declinat DIICOT-ului, au declarat,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

Publicat:
Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday for bringing the 2 pipeline online, […] The post Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

13:30, 16.11.2021 - The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.9% in October

13:11, 10.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate rose to 7.9% in October 2021 from 6.3% in September, according to a press release.  “Prices for non-food goods rose by 11.39%, food goods prices increased by 5.25% and prices of services grew by 3.96%,” INS…

EU top court orders Poland to pay 1 million euros a day in rule of law row

15:05, 27.10.2021 - The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters.  Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

13:41, 06.10.2021 - The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters.  European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 10°C
Iasi -3°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 9°C
Timisoara 0°C | 13°C
Constanta 4°C | 10°C
Brasov -3°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 430.846,80 2.518.295,60
II (5/6) 7 31.024,80 -
III (4/6) 387 371,09 -
IV (3/6) 7.310 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.098.384,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3747
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.7016
GBP 5.8778
CAD 3.4803
XAU 261.747
JPY 3.8123
CNY 0.6856
AED 1.1912
AUD 3.1828
MDL 0.2473
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec