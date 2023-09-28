NATO turns to underwater drones and AI in bid to deter Russia

Stiri Recomandate

„Podul lui Arsene“, scoaterea ruineler din apa Siretului costă mai mult decât reabilitarea lui

■ la Consiliului Județean, a fost semnat contractul de lucrări cu firmele care vor elibera albia râului Siret de ruinele podului prăbușit ■ lucrările au o valoare de 7.815.941 de lei, în timp ce reparațiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Captură de marijuana de circa 2,5 milioane de lei, ridicată în regiuni din țară. Patru persoane au fost reținuți de oamenii legii

Procurorii PCCOCS, de comun cu ofițerii Poliției de Frontieră, anunță o captură de marijuana în Chișinău, Comrat,… [citeste mai departe]

Fructele de toamnă care, deşi au efecte detox, ne îngroaşă stratul de grăsime pe burtă

Toamna vine cu o ofertă bogată de fructe. Însă, deşi au multe vitamine şi minerale, vin la pachet cu mult zahăr mai ales dacă sunt foarte coapte. Ce spune nutriționistul Mihaela Bilic despre fructele care "fac grăsime… [citeste mai departe]

ANAT susține că industria turismului va contribui cu 11% la PIB-ul global

Industria călătoriilor şi a turismului va contribui în acest an cu aproximativ 11% la PIB-ul global, în timp ce numărul pasagerilor care vor călători cu companiile aeriene programate este estimat la 5 miliarde în 2023, potrivit Asociaţiei Naţionale a… [citeste mai departe]

Strategii Avansate pentru Maximizarea Câștigurilor la Rotirile Casino

Industria cazinourilor este plină de distracție și emoție, iar jocurile de rotiri (sloturi) sunt printre cele mai populare opțiuni pentru jucători. Cu toate acestea, pentru a obține câștiguri consistente la rotirile de cazino, este necesar să aveți o strategie… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 25 de ani din Bârlad, care lucra într-o staţiune pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie

Un bărbat în vârstă de 25 de ani din municipiul Bârlad, plecat să lucreze într-o staţiune de pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie, potrivit reprezentanţilor Inspectoratului de… [citeste mai departe]

E cea mai mare țeapă dată cetățeanului

Pilonul II de pensii ar trebui să fie opțional- este mesajul transmis de Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii. Aceasta spune că pensiile private obligatorii sunt de fapt cea mai mare țeapă dată românilor. Iar fostul ministru vine și cu date: după 10 ani de cotizare, un om primește la pensionare nu mai puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Ofertă de nerefuzat pentru români: Primesc casă, teren și 23.000 de euro să se mute pe o insulă exotică

Pe insula grecească Antikythera, autoritățile oferă aproximativ 23.000 de euro persoanelor care doresc să se stabilească aici, într-un efort de a atrage mai mulți locuitori. Prin această… [citeste mai departe]

Parjoleste sudul tarii! La Giurgiu au ars aproape 15 hectare si o portiune de cale ferata

Pompierii giurgiuveni au intervenit in ultimele ore pentru localizarea si lichidarea mai multor incendii care s au declansat in cateva localitati, precum Greaca, Putineiu, Gradinari, Palanca, Bacu si Gogosari Potrivit ISU… [citeste mai departe]

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești!

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești! Laleaua de Aur – o tradiție a Piteștiului uitată – fuzionează cu cel mai prolific organizator de concursuri de muzică pentru… [citeste mai departe]


NATO turns to underwater drones and AI in bid to deter Russia

Publicat:
The NATO military alliance is racing to develop technologies to allow real-time detection of suspicious activity near underwater critical infrastructure after the pipeline blasts one year ago laid bare the difficulty of monitoring, according to BloombergFourteen nations from the alliance, along with Sweden, are testing sea drones, sensors and the use of […] The post NATO turns to underwater drones and AI in bid to deter Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Turkey slams European Parliament for plea on Russia sanctions

12:16, 14.09.2023 - As Turkey and the European Union engaged in a new effort to revive the country’s stalled membership talks, Ankara criticized the European Parliament’s insistence on cooperation in enforcing sanctions against Russia, according to Bloomberg. Turkey is coming under increasing pressure from the EU and the…

UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

14:55, 28.08.2023 - Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…

Erdogan tells Sweden to end Koran burnings to speed up NATO bid

10:45, 22.08.2023 - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted Sweden’s NATO membership could be delayed if it doesn’t stop Koran burnings that anger his conservative support base, according to Bloomberg. “Sweden must first of all take care of the streets of Stockholm. If they don’t take care of their streets, if these…

Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall

11:20, 21.08.2023 - Hungary and Turkey will continue to coordinate their policy on Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, after the two nations’ leaders met, according to Bloomberg. Since the national legislatures in Budapest and Ankara are both in recess, the…

Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

13:45, 28.07.2023 - Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

German defense minister cancels Iraq trip on security concerns

10:45, 24.07.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

EU seeks to revive Latin America, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia

07:40, 17.07.2023 - Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters.  At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…


