NATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate

Şoferiţă din Neamţ prinsă conducând cu 81km/h peste limita de viteză. Cum au sancţionat-o poliţiştii

Poliţiştii din Neamţ au depistat o femeie, în timpul unei acţiuni care a vizat şoferii vitezomani, conducând cu viteză excesivă pe un drum din judeţ Cadrele Serviciului Rutier de la… [citeste mai departe]

La o zi după ce militari ruși au fost văzuți venind în Mali, țara africană acuză Franța că a înarmat teroriști și că a destabilizat-o

Statul african Mali a acuzat Franța că i-a încălcat spațiul aerian și că a înarmat miliții islamiste de pe… [citeste mai departe]

Curviștina de serviciu de la DLEP Iași, care s-a conversat cu Marilyn Monroe. Ce vedete pe sub birou mai produc instituțiile publice

O angajată a DLEP Iași, fostă contabilă condamnată pentru conducerea sub influența alcoolului a unui autovehicul pe drumurile publice,… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep s-a retras din turneul WTA 1.000 de la Cincinnati, din cauza unei accidentări

Simona Halep a fost nevoită să se retragă din turneul WTA 1.000 de la Cincinnati (Ohio), dotat cu premii totale de 2.527.250 de dolari, miercuri, înaintea meciului din turul al doilea cu rusoaica Veronika Kudermetova,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal, pe DN1 – zona Băicoi

Ieri dimineață, „în jurul orei 6.15”, după cum se precizează într-un comunicat al IPJ Prahova, angajați ai Serviciului Rutier Prahova au fost alertați că pe DN1, în zona oraşului Băicoi- Liliești, a avut loc un grav accident rutier. În același comunicat de presă al poliției prahovene se mai precizează că „la fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

La Ploiești, o nouă acțiune de combatere a țânțarilor

Potrivit Primăriei Ploiești, în perioada 21 – 31 august a.c., vor avea loc noi acțiuni de dezinsecție la nivelul orașului. Astfel, operatorul de specialitate va realiza activități ce vor viza combaterea țânțarilor în spațiile verzi și parcuri, aparținând domeniului public și privat,… [citeste mai departe]

Marea provocare a anilor care vor urma după pandemie: Sechele sau sindromul long COVID?

Mulți dintre pacienții COVID-19, în special cei care au trecut printr-o formă gravă a bolii, rămân, după ce infecția s-a vindecat, cu sechele sau cu sindromul long COVID. Puțini sunt însă cei care știu că cele două sunt diferite.… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Depistarea activă a tuberculozei a început în județul Vrancea

* Proiectul național Screening TB vizează 13 de comune vrâncene * O caravană mobilă furnizează servicii medicale gratuite pentru sănătatea plămânilor și depistarea precoce a tuberculozei Slobozia Bradului, Sihlea, Tâmboești, Chiojdeni, Gugești, Cotești, Vânători,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - OMS, semnal de alarmă în privința Covid: Numărul deceselor la nivel mondial a crescut cu 35% în ultimele patru săptămâni

Șeful Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS) a subliniat miercuri că este posibil ca numărul cazurilor de COVID să crească din… [citeste mai departe]


NATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate

Publicat:
NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance’s chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours, according to Reuters. “We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close to 4,000 troops,” Jens […] The post NATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

