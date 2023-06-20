NATO ready to act to save Kosovo’s peace, calls for de-escalation

Stiri Recomandate

Germania, interesată de restaurarea și conservarea monumentelor istorice din Transilvania

Germania, interesată de restaurarea și conservarea monumentelor istorice din Transilvania

În perioada 12-16 iunie, Radu Trufan, vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Maramureș, și George Lazăr, arhitect șef, au participat la o vizită de lucru în Germania. Tema abordată s-a axat pe conservarea și restaurarea… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA până în 17 iulie: val de aer tropical, dar și furtuni, în următoarele zile. Prognoza meteo actualizată, pe patru săptămâni

VREMEA până în 17 iulie: val de aer tropical, dar și furtuni, în următoarele zile. Prognoza meteo actualizată, pe patru săptămâni

VREMEA până în 17 iulie: val de aer tropical, dar și furtuni, în următoarele zile. Prognoza meteo actualizată, pe patru săptămâni… [citeste mai departe]

S.C. Fiscont SRL anunță finalizarea proiectului „Achiziția de echipamente noi pentru diversificarea activității”

S.C. Fiscont SRL anunță finalizarea proiectului „Achiziția de echipamente noi pentru diversificarea activității"

05 Anunt de presa finalizare proiect SC FISCONT SRL The post S.C. Fiscont SRL anunță finalizarea proiectului „Achiziția de echipamente noi pentru diversificarea… [citeste mai departe]

SUA și China, decizie neașteptată după vizita lui Antony Blinken la Beijing. Ce înțelegere au făcut de cele două mari puteri: „O treabă a naibii de bună”

SUA și China, decizie neașteptată după vizita lui Antony Blinken la Beijing. Ce înțelegere au făcut de cele două mari puteri: „O treabă a naibii de bună"

Rivalitatea dintre cele două mari puteri, SUA și China este cunoscută… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 20 iunie 2023. Leu, e necesar să vă stăpâniți emoțiile negative

Horoscop 20 iunie 2023. Leu, e necesar să vă stăpâniți emoțiile negative

Berbec Merită să vă acordați puțin timp de gândire și să cântăriți situația după ce ați primit o ofertă de a ocupa un nou post sau un nou loc de muncă: pe lângă avantajele incontestabile, există și dezavantaje care trebuie luate în considerare.… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă e luni, ai risc mai mare să faci infarct

Dacă e luni, ai risc mai mare să faci infarct

Cercetătorii au descoperit încă un motiv pentru a nu aștepta cu nerăbdare ziua de luni. Se pare că aceasta este ziua în care este cel mai probabil să se producă cel mai grav tip de infarct miocardic. Concluziile se bazează pe o analiză a 10.528 de pacienți din Irlanda și Irlanda de Nord internați în spital… [citeste mai departe]

O familie din Dâmbovița a rămas fără casă! Locuința le-a fost cuprinsă de flăcări puternice în miez de noapte

O familie din Dâmbovița a rămas fără casă! Locuința le-a fost cuprinsă de flăcări puternice în miez de noapte

Noaptea de luni spre marți a fost una nefastă pentru o familie din comuna Morteni. Casa în care locuiau membrii familiei a fost distrusă de un incendiu puternic.… [citeste mai departe]

Un jandarm din București este acuzat că și-a violat fiica vitregă timp de 2 ani

Un jandarm din București este acuzat că și-a violat fiica vitregă timp de 2 ani

 Un jandarm din Capitală este acuzat că şi-a violat fiica vitregă timp de doi ani. Copila avea 13 ani când a început coşmarul. Iar mama, spun anchetatorii, deşi a aflat la ce traume este supusă fetiţa, nu a făcut nimic pentru a o proteja.… [citeste mai departe]

Miniştrii Mediului din Uniunea Europeană se reunesc la Luxemburg. Se discută o propunere de regulament privind refacerea naturii

Miniştrii Mediului din Uniunea Europeană se reunesc la Luxemburg. Se discută o propunere de regulament privind refacerea naturii

Miniştrii Mediului din Uniunea Europeană se reunesc marţi la lucrările Consiliului Mediu şi vor încerca să ajungă la o abordare generală cu… [citeste mai departe]


NATO ready to act to save Kosovo’s peace, calls for de-escalation

Publicat:
NATO ready to act to save Kosovo's peace, calls for de-escalation

NATO forces in Kosovo are ready to face any situation if acts of violence similar to recent encounters threaten the peace, the NATO commander in Pristina said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Some 30 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters late in May. […] The post NATO ready to act to save Kosovo’s peace, calls for de-escalation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

