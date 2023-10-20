NATO boosts Baltic patrols after undersea infrastructure damage

Stiri Recomandate

Cum au fost eliminați teroriști Hamas din Cisiordania. Imaginile au fost făcute publice de armata israeliană

Armata israeliană a publicat, vineri, imagini cu raidul asupra unei tabere Hamas din Cisiordania. Peste 20 de persoane căutate au fost arestate și peste 12 teroriști au fost uciși.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de vânt în câteva județe

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri, o atenționare cod galben de intensificări ale vântului. În intervalul 20 octombrie, ora 10 – 22 octombrie, ora 10, vântul va avea intensificări în Banat, Crișana și în sud-vestul Transilvaniei, cu viteze în general de 55…60 km/h. În Carpații Occidentali și în vestul… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt artiștii care au pornit campania de afișe cu israelieni răpiți de Hamas, ajunsă și la București. „Vrem să punem presiune pe politicieni”. Reacția ambasadorului Israelului 

„Acum aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani poți retrage de la bancomat într-o zi. Limite impuse de bănci

Toți avem nevoie să scoatem bani de la bancomat și ne întrebăm adesea care este limita, mai ales dacă vrem să retragem tot salariul din luna respectivă sau pentru alte cheltuieli mari și nu putem să plătim cu cardul. [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Afaceri inițiate de studenți, prezentate în Sala Pașilor Pierduți

Sala Pașilor Pierduți din cadrul Universității „Alexandru Ioan Cuza” din Iași găzduiește, astăzi, prezentarea afacerilor inițiate de studenți, în cadrul unui proiect finanțat din Fondul Social European. După jurizare, au fost selectate… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Mecanici de locomotiva si sefi de tren, testati de politisti cu aparatul etilotest

La data de 19 octombrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Sectiei Regionale Politie Transporturi Constanta Biroul Siguranta Publica si Protectia Calatorilor, au desfasurat o actiune pe linia sigurantei feroviare. Activitatile… [citeste mai departe]

Testul de inteligenţă care dă bătăi de cap adulţilor. Ce greutate au oaia, pisica şi raţa, de fapt?

Cel mai tare test de inteligență al momentului. Este un exercițiu matematic, ce pare foarte simplu la prima vedere, dar reprezintă o adevărată provocare. Doar puțini își pot da seama ce… [citeste mai departe]

Formula de pace ucraineană. Zelenski anunță o reuniune internațională în Malta

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a anunţat joi seara, în discursul său zilnic către naţiune, organizarea în cursul acestei luni a unei „reuniuni internaţionale majore” în insula Malta cu privire la formula sa de pace, o propunere… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic deviat pe A1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, in noaptea de vineri sambata, se va inchide traficul pe Autostrada A1 pe sensul Nadlac Deva, pe tronsonul kilometric 441 426 intre nodurile rutiere Traian Vuia si Margina, judetul Timis pentru efectuarea lucrarilor de reparatie a partii carosabile si… [citeste mai departe]


NATO boosts Baltic patrols after undersea infrastructure damage

Publicat:
NATO is stepping up patrols in the following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region, the transatlantic military alliance said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol aircraft, NATO AWACS planes, and drones. A fleet of four NATO minehunters is also […] The post NATO boosts Baltic patrols after undersea infrastructure damage appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: