- Bulgaria‘s defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo, according to Reuters. Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it,…

- Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms…

- Administratia Biden intentioneaza sa ii indemne pe toti americanii sa mai faca un vaccin impotriva coronavirusului in aceasta toamna, pentru a contracara un nou val de infectii, a declarat duminica un oficial de la Casa Alba, potrivit Reuters. Oficialul a precizat ca, desi Centrele pentru Controlul…

- Europe’s top space official has urged wavering politicians not to abandon European leadership in combating climate change, saying record heatwaves and vegetation fires provide “really alarming” evidence of the pace of global warming, according to Reuters. “It is clear that climate change is very visible…

- Aproape 800 de zboruri au fost anulate si zeci de mii de locuinte au ramas fara curent electric, in timp ce un taifun cu miscare lenta a ajuns marti dimineata in vestul Japoniei, determinand autoritatile sa emita avertismente de inundatii si alunecari de teren, transmite Reuters. Typhoon Lan, the 7th…

- Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

- France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

- The European Union is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine…