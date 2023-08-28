Lagarde policy silence keeps ECB interest-rate debate raging

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has criticized the European Central Bank’s decision to raise rates and asked it to do the exact opposite to encourage growth, according to Euractiv. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) has not been shy about criticizing the…

- Market measures of inflation risk in Europe are testing record highs and posing a challenge to European Central Bank officials as they eye the end of their historic tightening cycle, according to Bloomberg. A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 Monday, pointing to an average…

- Underlying inflation in the eurozone has probably peaked, even though its exact level remains difficult to determine, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. The recent easing is mainly driven by non-energy industrial goods, the ECB wrote in a prerelease of its economic bulletin published…

- The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

- Top central banks continued with another round of interest rate hikes this week despite cooling inflation but have now switched to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end, according to Reuters. The U.S. Federal Reserve and…

- Demand for loans among companies in the euro zone plunged by the most on record in the second quarter as the European Central Bank’s yearlong campaign of interest-rate hikes increasingly feeds through to the 20-nation economy, according to Bloomberg. The drop, which was “substantially stronger” than…

- European Union leaders are set on Friday to commit to reducing the bloc’s dependence on China and debate how to strike the balance between “de-risking” and engaging in areas such as climate change, according to Reuters. “This is the million euro question,” Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told…

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the European Central Bank over repeatedly hiking interest rates to combat inflation, saying the “cure” may be worse than “the disease,” according to Politico. The ECB raised its interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years this month,…