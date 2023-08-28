Lagarde policy silence keeps ECB interest-rate debate raging

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Avertismentul ”inamicului public numărul 1 al lui Putin”, fost prieten: ”A început epurarea sângeroasă”

Un om de afaceri, Bill Browder, care a fost la un moment dat prieten cu dictatorul rus Putin și cel mai mare investitor din Rusia, se consideră ”inamicul public… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Odobescu, Chilean counterpart extend compassion to victims of Crevedia explosions

ForMin Odobescu, Chilean counterpart extend compassion to victims of Crevedia explosionsRomanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu and her Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren Stork on Monday extended messages of compassion… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme pentru Timișoara în situații de urgență. Orașul nu are spații de cazare temporare

Dacă orașul de pe Bega se va confrumta cu probleme de genul celor apărute la căminul unde s-a făcut deratizare sau odată cu valul de refugiați de război, nu are unde să cazeze temporar persoanele afectate.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mâncau Mihai Viteazu, Ștefan cel Mare sau Mircea cel Bătrân? Alimentele preferate de români cu 600 de ani în urmă

Dacă astăzi avem alimente bio și tot felul de alte preparate, așa-zis sănătoase, în urmă cu 600 de ani, localnicii celor tei regiuni istorice mâncau și mai… [citeste mai departe]

O șoferiță sub influența drogurilor a accidentat mortal un copil de 3 ani pe o stradă din Brăila

Un copil de 3 ani din Brăila şi-a pierdut viaţa, sâmbătă seară, după ce a fost accidentat de un autoturism condus de o femeie care se afla sub influenţa unei substanţe psihoactive, scrie News.ro [citeste mai departe]

„Vreau să fiu Miss Germania”. Dependentă de scaun cu rotile și de orteze, Christina Modrzejewski este în Top 40 al concursului de frumusețe național

Boala a început cu furnicături, apoi nu a mai putut stat în picioare și a rămas paralizată.… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep își reface viața după divorțul de Toni Iuruc. Ce cadou romantic a primit

Simona Halep nu trece prin cea mai bună perioadă a vieții sale pe plan sportiv, dar se pare că și-a gsit liniștea în viața personală, după divorțul de Toni Iuruc. Zilele acestea, ea a fost vizitată la Constanța de cel care,… [citeste mai departe]

Forțele armate ucrainene avansează încet pe front: mișcări de trupe în zona de Sud

Forțele armate ucrainene avansează încet pe front: mișcări de trupe în zona de SudViceministrul apărării de la Kiev, Hanna Maliar, a declarat, luni, că, săptămâna trecută, Forțele Armate ale Ucrainei au eliberat localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Biciclist lovit de mașină, în Feldru! A fost transportat de urgență la spital, cu elicopterul SMURD

Un bărbat din Feldru care circula pe bicicletă prin localitate, pe a ajuns, luni, la spital, după ce a fost lovit de un autoturism. La locul accidentului au intervenit echipajul de prim ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Austeritatea, contestată de bugetari, dorită de Ciolacu, poate afecta câteva sectoare ale economiei

Programul de austeritate, cerut cu insistență de premierul Ciolacu, s-a tot lovit de zidul de bugetari care-și pierd privilegiile. Deși se discută de mai bine de o lună despre „ordonanțele austerității”,… [citeste mai departe]


Lagarde policy silence keeps ECB interest-rate debate raging

Publicat:
’s avoidance of a clear signal of intent for policy has just thrown a brighter spotlight on a pivotal week in the euro zone, according to Bloomberg. While the president observed on Friday that inflation remains undefeated, she didn’t address prospects for the September 14 meeting, giving colleagues scope to publicly […] The post Lagarde policy silence keeps ECB interest-rate debate raging appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Tajani takes aim at EU Central Bank: Rate hike hurts Italy’s growth

12:15, 24.08.2023 - Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has criticized the European Central Bank’s decision to raise rates and asked it to do the exact opposite to encourage growth, according to Euractiv. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) has not been shy about criticizing the…

Europe’s inflation-risk gauge flashing red is a headache for ECB

12:50, 08.08.2023 - Market measures of inflation risk in Europe are testing record highs and posing a challenge to European Central Bank officials as they eye the end of their historic tightening cycle, according to Bloomberg.  A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 Monday, pointing to an average…

ECB says underlying inflation in eurozone has probably peaked

13:15, 04.08.2023 - Underlying inflation in the eurozone has probably peaked, even though its exact level remains difficult to determine, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. The recent easing is mainly driven by non-energy industrial goods, the ECB wrote in a prerelease of its economic bulletin published…

Eurozone returns to growth while core inflation remains strong

13:15, 31.07.2023 - The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

13:00, 28.07.2023 - Top central banks continued with another round of interest rate hikes this week despite cooling inflation but have now switched to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end, according to Reuters. The U.S. Federal Reserve and…

ECB hiking sends corporate loan demand down by most on record

12:10, 25.07.2023 - Demand for loans among companies in the euro zone plunged by the most on record in the second quarter as the European Central Bank’s yearlong campaign of interest-rate hikes increasingly feeds through to the 20-nation economy, according to Bloomberg. The drop, which was “substantially stronger” than…

EU leaders to pledge de-risk from China and debate what this means

11:55, 30.06.2023 - European Union leaders are set on Friday to commit to reducing the bloc’s dependence on China and debate how to strike the balance between “de-risking” and engaging in areas such as climate change, according to Reuters. “This is the million euro question,” Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told…

Italy voices anger at ECB interest rate hikes

14:51, 28.06.2023 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the European Central Bank over repeatedly hiking interest rates to combat inflation, saying the “cure” may be worse than “the disease,” according to Politico. The ECB raised its interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years this month,…


