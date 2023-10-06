Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, German foreign minister warns

Stiri Recomandate

Ziua ofițerilor de investigații din Moldova vine cu noi reglementări ale activităţii acestora: Ce prevederi noi au aprobat deputaţii

Proiectul de lege care prevede reformarea activității speciale de investigații a fost aprobat astăzi de Parlament. Inițiativa… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski face prima vizită oficială în România

Președintele Volodimir Zelenski ar urma să vină în România în vizită oficială. Surse citate de G4Media susțin că liderul de la Kiev va ajunge la Bucureşti pe 10 octombrie. Aceasta ar fi prima vizită a președintelui ucrainean în România de la începerea invaziei ruse în Ucraina. The post Zelenski face… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism cu documente ITP fals, descoperit la Albița

NU I-A MERS… Polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Albița au descoperit, la granița cu România, un bărbat cu cetățenie Republica Moldova care a prezentat la control documente false pentru autoturismul pe care îl conducea. Totul s-a petrecut  pe 5 octombrie, în… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai loiale zodii: Cine sunt cei pe care te poți baza necondiționat

Fidelitatea și loialitatea sunt calități prețioase într-o relație sau într-o prietenie. Există zodii care se disting în acest domeniu, oferindu-și loialitatea necondiționată partenerilor și prietenilor lor. [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce să înlocuiești drojdia din aluatul pentru pâine. Ingredientul secret folosit de românce de acum 50 de ani

Gospodinele trebuie să știe cu ce pot să înlocuiești drojdia din aluatul pentru pâine, dacă vor să facă un preparat așa cum făceau româncele în urmă cu 50 de ani. Poate… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana: Arme detinute illegal si braconaj, in judetul Galati

In comuna Liesti, judetul Galati, doi barbati au fost depistati avand la domiciliu arme fara drept de ale detine Barbatii faceau braconaj, la locuintele acestora fiind gasite un craniu de cervida cu doua coarne, un corn de cervida cu lungimea de aproximativ 30 cm,… [citeste mai departe]

Găsiți talente pentru afacerea voastră cu Jooble

Serviciul Ready2Recruit by Jooble, lansat de curând în România, vă va ajuta să identificați candidații ideali într-un mod eficient și rapid, evitând costurile mari de recrutare.În lumea competitivă a afacerilor de astăzi, găsirea celor mai buni profesioniști pentru echipa Dvs. este esențială pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Irinel Columbeanu a ajuns la azil. Milionarul cu avere de 150 de milioane de euro a ajuns la sapă de lemn 

De la traiul de milionar, la speranța vizitelor din partea ultimilor prieteni. Așa a ajuns Irinel Columbeanu care acum trăiește de aproape două săptămâni la azilul unde a fost cazat și… [citeste mai departe]

Natalia Intotero, campanii pentru combaterea consumului de alcool, tutun și doguri în rândul tinerilor

Deputatul PSD Natalia-Elena Intotero a anunțat că Ministerul Familiei, Tineretului și Egalității de Șanse, la conducerea căruia se află, împreună cu Casele de Cultură ale Studenților (CCS) au… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii din Șeușa, fără apă vineri: Avarie la conducta de apă potabilă

Locuitorii din Șeușa, fără apă vineri: Avarie la conducta de apă potabilă Locuitorii din Șeușa au rămas fără apă vineri, în urma unei avarii la conducta de apă potabilă. SC APA CTTA SA ALBA – Sucursala Alba Iulia informează consumatorii că… [citeste mai departe]


Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, German foreign minister warns

Publicat:
Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, German foreign minister warns

Germany’s foreign minister on Friday expressed the ’s deep concerns following the recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region, according to AP News. was in Tirana, Albania at a meeting of foreign ministers ahead of the October 16 summit […] The post Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, German foreign minister warns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Hungary’s Orban casts doubt on European Union accession talks for Ukraine

13:10, 29.09.2023 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

Euro zone inflation fell to 4.3% in September, lowest level since October 2021

13:05, 29.09.2023 - Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

EU set to propose rules to allow Germany e-fuels for cars

14:30, 25.09.2023 - Germany has led a monthslong crusade to extend the use of internal combustion engines under the European Union’s climate plans through the use of so-called e-fuels. Now, the bloc is set to put in place rules to decide how that works in practice, according to Bloomberg. New European Commission regulations…

France and Germany clash in feud over Europe’s industrial crown

11:20, 18.09.2023 - France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

13:11, 08.09.2023 - The German government said Friday it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months, according to AP News. The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH…

ECB must gauge digital euro impact on banks before launch says Spanish official

13:25, 25.08.2023 - The European Central Bank needs to measure the impact of the digital euro on the euro zone’s banking system before any final decision on its potential launch, Spain’s deputy central bank governor Margarita Delgado said on Friday, according to Reuters The ECB is due to decide in October whether to push…


