Kosovo-Serbia tension threatens the Balkan path to EU integration, German foreign minister warns

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

- Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes…

- Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters. Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

- Germany has led a monthslong crusade to extend the use of internal combustion engines under the European Union’s climate plans through the use of so-called e-fuels. Now, the bloc is set to put in place rules to decide how that works in practice, according to Bloomberg. New European Commission regulations…

- France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

- The German government said Friday it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months, according to AP News. The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH…

- The European Central Bank needs to measure the impact of the digital euro on the euro zone’s banking system before any final decision on its potential launch, Spain’s deputy central bank governor Margarita Delgado said on Friday, according to Reuters The ECB is due to decide in October whether to push…